Dennis: Launch of new party obscene

The formation of a new political party less than half-way through the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) overwhelming mandate is possibly the most obscene and insulting of all their indiscretions.
So said People’s National Movement (PNM) Tobago Council political leader Ancil Dennis when asked for comment yesterday on the formation of a new party by former PDP members led by Farley Augustine.
The launch is scheduled to take place next Tuesday at the Shaw Park Complex, Tobago from 5 p.m.
Dennis said this has far more serious consequences for Tobago’s democracy than even the selling-out of the development budget to their friends from Trinidad, or the illegal and embarrassing cancellation of the last THA sitting, or the rank victimisation and injustice meted out to fellow Tobagonians, or even the collapse of the PDP administration within one year.
According to Dennis, having stuttered and muttered along at the expense of Tobagonians, this chaotic and infantile Farley-led Tobago House of Assembly (THA) administration is now embarking on a name and colour change. “The Independents can change their colour, to white even, but the issue is their general arrogance, dishonesty and unpreparedness for leadership, a leopard never changes its spots,” Dennis said.
He said the PNM is preparing to govern Tobago again. “We in The PNM are preparing to return order and respectability to the governance of Tobago. We are learning from past mistakes, and we are making the necessary adjustments to be better than we were before. Tobago will soon have an opportunity to end this charade in favour of a resurgent and renewed PNM,” Dennis said.
Dumas: No surprise
Meanwhile, former head of the Public Service Reginald Dumas, who lives in Tobago, told the Express on Monday that he had not heard about Augustine’s new party launch, but he was not surprised.
He pointed out that the current THA executive, having been elected in 2021, has a four-year term but at present the group is not very popular with Tobagonians, and any new party would have its work cut out for it this year.
“As to whether that would have any impact at the polls, I cannot say at this moment. The independents (former PDP THA members) have just been there for a year and a half. I have to say there’s a lot of unhappiness being expressed with their performance by Tobagonians, but we are some distance away from an election,” said Dumas.
“It is not that the PNM is all that popular, but these people (THA independent executive) have been losing a lot of popularity themselves. It is impossible at this moment to say whether they will defeat the PNM, or will be defeated by the PNM three or four years from now. I give them this year only, quite frankly, to get their act together in 2023 because people are increasingly upset and expressing it to me,” he added.
Dumas said people’s distrust in politicians has been deepened because of the obsession politicians have with power.
He said, “At the moment they (THA independent executive) are not very popular, but they have not reached the point yet where people are prepared to vote them out if an election is held and put the PNM back. A lot of people who supported them in 2021 are now becoming increasingly neutral. If they want to stay in office, they must get their act together and have a plan with accountability, transparency which they had promised and unfortunately not delivered.”