Crime Scene--use this one

Police are once again calling on citizens to exercise caution when meeting people they have only met via social media sites, especially when it comes to financial transactions and purchases.

This latest reminder comes after a 31-year-old dental assistant was robbed at gunpoint in San Juan on Thursday after she arranged to meet someone from Facebook to purchase two flat-screen televisions.

The victim made her way to Jumbo Foods along the Eastern Main Road in Barataria at about 6 p.m. to purchase the two TVs for $5,500.

However, when she arrived, she was instructed that they would have to go to Nicholasville Road in San Juan.

The victim agreed and the two went to the location.

The victim handed over the cash, however, the suspect grabbed the money and fled the scene.

The police were notified and a team of officers led by Cpl Hector and PC Ramdeen responded and are continuing enquiries.

Police are pleading with citizens to meet in public areas, and exercise as much caution as needed including calling police stations ahead of time to see if transactions can be made at police stations in respective districts to ensure the safety of all persons involved.

