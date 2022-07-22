Criminologist Prof Ramesh Deosaran is suggesting the laws on self-defence be reviewed to favour businesses and homeowners who are confronted by the criminal element.
“While many citizens ‘celebrate’ the fatal shooting this week of two men from a gang of bandits during a home invasion episode, it seems necessary now for the Government to review the laws of the country governing self-defence and trespassing to the advantage of business places and home-owners... in this highly referenced crisis of crime and violence,” he said on Wednesday.
He was referring to Tuesday’s incident in which two men attempted to break into the home of a Barataria businessman, who, acting in defence of home and person, shot and killed them.
Acting in self-defence usually leads to exoneration, but there are conditions to its application. To be exonerated on the grounds of self-defence, someone will have to prove they faced mortal danger, he said.
Noting that many frightened, lawful citizens are expensively barricading themselves, Deosaran said: “Preventing and managing this crime and violence is fundamentally a constitutional obligation for the Government.”
He noted the Prime Minister declared mounting violence a “health emergency” and announced the establishment of a committee co-chaired by the permanent secretaries in the ministries of Social Development and Health and overseen by himself.
“This implies that within two years, if there is no significant reduction in crime and violence, the prime minister and his administration will be held accountable. Hopefully there will be improvements, given the vast expenditures and bureaucratic network promised for the prime minister’s ‘emergency plan’,” Deosaran stated.
He said for this to happen, the “push” and “pull” factors of crime and violence had to be clearly defined and effectively tackled. “Violence has become a ‘rooted norm’ as the prime minister admitted, in too many places... How can his plan uproot this?” he asked.
“Crime, gang formation particularly, has sociological, psychological and political roots. All such components have been previously and properly sent to one government after another. But, unfortunately, the authorities put professionals like me in an awkward and embarrassing position.
“Because we have to repeat the same things, sometimes making it unfairly appear as if we are waving our own flag,” Deosaran, who has been a member and chairman of several crime and police reform committees, stated.
Four connected stages
Deosaran, the former chairman of the Police Management Audit Committee, said while citizens were still grappling with what exactly this public health emergency meant, one public health model involved four connected stages:
1. Prevention (ministries of Social Development, Rural Development and Youth Development);
2. Education (ministries of Education and Health);
3. Treatment (TTPS, courts); and
4. Rehabilitation (prisons).
“The prime minister’s crime and violence plan will have to assess how effective such ministries and institutions have been in their statutory functions so as to avoid repeating (past) mistakes. If we expect criminals to face the consequences for their actions, so too must the Government,” Deosaran said.
“Hopefully the permanent secretaries will not find themselves in compromising or self-serving positions when they tackle the subversive roots of crime such as illegal immigration, the culture of increasing ‘entitlement’ or the escalation of a ‘victimhood industry’.
“These have been politically exploited and apparently have instigated/exacerbated a criminogenic class warfare with home invasions based on perceptions of haves and have-nots,” he said.
Deosaran said the prime minister needed to pay more attention to white-collar crime.
He lamented that crime and violence had been creeping up on the population for so many years and it now appeared as if the country’s public safety agencies were reaping what they had unwittingly sown or allowed to be sown.
“The murder rate heading to a record 300-plus and the increasing random home invasions are producing serious social and economic consequences,” he said.