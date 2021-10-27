The 2021 murder toll is now equal to that of last year, with 340 killings and counting, even though a state of emergency and curfew are in effect.
At the end of the year, 2020 saw 396 killings—the first time there was a downward trend in the murder toll in six years.
In 2019, 538 murders were recorded, and in 2018, the figure was 516.
In the face of these figures, Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob said yesterday hope is not lost.
He noted that over the past five years, this “340” figure remained the lowest comparative number for the same period, and that the police have been making significant efforts to arrest existing crime issues.
“It must be for the year so far we have arrested and charged 912 persons for possession of firearms and ammunition. We have seized 591 firearms and charged 175 persons for wounding and shooting. The Homicide Bureau has charged 72 persons for murders. So the work is being done. And the TTPS is making a greater emphasis on the seizing of firearms and ammunition and arresting persons who are responsible. But we do need the help. So I want to remind the population of the recent initiatives that we are promoting, together with Crime Stoppers, for individuals to call in and give information about the whereabouts of firearms and stand the potential to even be paid for actionable intel(ligence), all while never revealing their identities,” Jacob said.
He noted that since September 1, the TTPS has seized 91 firearms.
Jacob also noted that the recent surge in homicides in the Northern and Port of Spain Divisions, while troubling, had been pinned to a recent feud existing between various gangs.
“Thus the various sections in the TTPS, with the assistance within the Defence Force, have implemented measures to arrest the problem. It must be mentioned as well, that in the early days of October there were several reports of land and property disputes amongst family members and some cases with neighbours which resulted in a few double and triple murders, and were not linked to gang activity. These would be unforeseen and unpredictable matters. So for situations like this, we have to call on citizens to also be their brother’s keepers. To not turn their heads away cause they think it’s not their business. If you see something wrong, speak up. Also, we are calling upon religious leaders to play a part in the communities for situations like this. To intervene, and help mediate in some of the disputes before they reach points of no return,” Jacob said.