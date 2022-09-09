Deputy Duke under fire from THA leader

Deputy Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Watson Duke is under fire from his own THA, and his role is being reviewed.
Bacchanal broke out following a Facebook post on Wednesday night, in which Duke accused the THA of failing to provide funding to 27 “hungry” members of the Roxborough folk performing group who have been in New York, USA, for almost a week, performing at various events.
Dispelling Duke’s comments in the Facebook “outburst” yesterday, THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine announced that Duke’s portfolio and responsibilities as deputy will be reviewed.
Speaking at a THA post-executive council briefing, Augustine said by today, he will inform the public what responsibilities Duke would have, “if any at all”.
“I assure you, before the end of the weekend, you will get some press release indicating what the decision is, in so far as treating with the unfortunate and the ill-advised briefing of the DCS (deputy chief secretary) in New York that went very ultra what the actual facts are,” he said.
“The facts are that to date, we have assisted this group to the tune of $400,417.50, so nobody could argue that perhaps the administration is not kind to Roxborough people,” he said.
Augustine stressed that during the Progressive Democratic Patriots’ (PDP) election campaign, each PDP member signed a code of conduct, which required them to operate in accordance with the law and standard principles.
“The night of that meeting when that was signed, the biggest elephant in the room was the question of whether or not a chief secretary that was not a leader of a party would be able to discipline his leader if his leaders fell out of line. And I made it pellucidly clear on that night that you could be leader, captain, cook or even crook, once you’re part of this team, I am holding up by those standards. So today, I am holding the DCS up by those standards,” Augustine said.
He said Duke is in New York for official meetings with the mayor of New York and other dignitaries, which Duke paid for himself.
Augustine’s account of what happened
Augustine explained that two months ago, he met with the principals of the Roxborough folk performing group, led by former government minister Vernella Alleyne-Toppin.
He said she requested funding to get 30 members to New York to perform at various events in New York, as part of Labour Day festivities.
Augustine said he indicated to Alleyne-Toppin that the THA could not fully fund the trip, but was willing to help as the initiative “marries nicely” with the THA’s push to engage members of the diaspora.
He said he also met with Duke some time after the meeting and instructed him to take up the matter, as Duke was in charge of diaspora relations.
He said the travelling group, which was subsequently reduced to 27, had challenges getting their visas, and many only got through a mere 48 hours before their flights.
He said the 27 left between September 3 and September 4.
“The timelines were so tight that there was no way the THA could have issued any cheques for their departure, and in any case, this administration has a policy where we prefer to pay invoices as opposed to giving money to groups... because what you have found is sometimes you give groups monies and they don’t go anywhere, or less people actually attend,” he said.
He said because of the short timeline, the THA had to eventually give a promissory note to the travel agency.
“Before the team left here, Mrs Alleyne-Toppin assured us that she had their accommodation booked and everything was in place for where they were to stay,” Augustine said.
He said on Sunday, he was alerted by the president of the Tobago Empowerment and Alliance Mission (TEAM), the group which hosts Tobago festivities in New York annually, that the performers had arrived at the bed and breakfast they were supposed to stay at, but were unable to get in to the facility or reach the facility’s host.
He said a church eventually took the group in for the night.
Augustine said he worked out an arrangement with the head of TEAM to provide accommodation for the performers, which totalled US$9,000.
He said the accommodation did not include complimentary breakfast.
“We had someone in the United States pay it on our behalf, with the hope of being refunded by the THA,” he said.
He clarified that the THA did not send the group to New York, but part-sponsored the trip.
“If the THA has to send anybody to New York, the THA has to pay per diem per person,” he said.
He said the total cost of flights for the group to and from New York, as well as accommodation, totalled $400,417.50.
He said the group’s initial request was just over $700,000.
Due diligence
Augustine said at 5.45 p.m on Wednesday, as the THA was winding up its executive council meeting, Duke called and indicated that some of the group’s members had used their own money to purchase meals and were now struggling to purchase food because money was running out.
“I said how is that the case because if you’re a group and you’re going, and I communicated to you in person that we are part-sponsoring this thing, I would think that for the things we’re not covering, you would try to cover yourself,” he said.
Augustine said he also spoke to Alleyne-Toppin, who informed him that the host of the bed and breakfast only called the following day after the group arrived to say she was at a party and didn’t hear the phone ring.
Augustine said he again reached out to the head of TEAM to arrange meals for the group, and received a quote around 8 p.m. on Wednesday.
“I went to the extreme of starting to call some people on their behalf because if you know how the THA works, the THA has no cash to take up and go and Western Union to anybody... all the spend must be contingent on executive council minutes that would give the authority for the spend,” he said, adding that the group is now getting the help they need.
“Due diligence is required and there are procedural steps that must be followed. We campaigned on this matter and I am holding firm on this matter. If it doesn’t follow the standard procedure that is required by law, I am not approving it. I am not supporting it. End of story,” he added.
Surprising outburst
Augustine said he was surprised to see Duke’s Facebook “outburst”, given that they spoke to each other mere hours before.
He went on to criticise Duke for mounting a public platform and mooting points that “goes against the facts of the matter”.
“I cannot attest to what motivated this. In fact, I don’t even care to theorise what motivated this. But one thing I know for sure is that so long I’m here as Chief Secretary, there is one Chief Secretary in the space, one leader in the space and one team in the space and we move as a team, and we would be taking decisions in accordance with what the law says, full stop,” Augustine said, arousing applause from THA executive members and secretaries present.
He said he had no hatred for Duke, but saw him as a brother who he loved dearly.
He said he also did not blame the Roxborough group for what happened.
Augustine said going forward, groups who request assistance will need to provide proof that they are able to fund other expenses themselves.
Duke and Alleyne-Toppin did not respond to calls from the Express yesterday.