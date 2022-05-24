PARTS of Central and South-West Trinidad will be without pipe-borne water for several hours today, the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has advised.
A news release from the Authority yesterday stated that customers in these areas will experience a disruption in their pipe-borne water supply from 9.30 a.m. today, “due to the shutdown of the Point Lisas Desalination Plant for emergency repairs to the communication control system at the facility”.
The release further stated: “The Desalination Company of Trinidad and Tobago (Desalcott) owned and operated facility normally supplies WASA with 40 million gallons of water per day (mgd).
“Desalcott management has indicated that operations at the plant will be stopped for a maximum period of eight hours, in order to conduct the necessary repairs.”
“Customers are asked to manage their water use efficiently, as it may take up to 48 hours for the supply to normalise to some affected areas, after the plant returns to full operation,” WASA said.
Further information or assistance can be accessed via WASA’s Customer Call Centre, toll free, at 800-4420/26.