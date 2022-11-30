Despair: nightmare gridlock on the roads

Traffic

Crawling: Traffic backed up along the Uriah Butler Highway’s southbound lane yesterday due to flooding in Bamboo and Caroni.

A FLOODED section of the Uriah Butler Highway caused a traffic pile-up as far west as Cocorite and as far east as Trincity, as the weekend’s unusually heavy rainfall continued to leave citizens awash in despair.

So bad was the traffic that Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan instructed that the Priority Bus Route be open to light vehicles from 6 p.m. from Port of Spain straight to Arima.

“I watch this traffic light change four times already and I eh move yet,” said one motorist sitting at the corner of Broadway and the Beetham Highway, Port of Spain, around 4 p.m. yesterday.

With neighbourhoods such as Bamboo Settlement, Valsayn, Caroni and St Helena still under flood waters, the southbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway in the vicinity of the Caroni flyover became flooded as well.

The Ministry of Works advised motorists yesterday to reduce speed and proceed with caution when approaching the Caroni flyover.

The notice stated that the “acceleration ramp, the slow lane and the shoulder of the southbound lane are flooded but is still passable to vehicular traffic”.

As a result, traffic coming from the East faced a backlog of motorists turning left to head on to Uriah Butler Highway, while from the West the traffic stretched as far as Cocorite due to the backlog of motorists turning left to get on to the southbound highway.

The Express spoke to a few San Fernando taxi-drivers parked at Broadway who said it did not make sense to work. One man said he had a job to deliver a passenger from Port of Spain to Debe (South Trinidad) at 8 p.m.

“I was going to pull a trip to South before 8 but since 4 p.m. today (yesterday) I parked up knowing that I would not get back to Port of Spain on time,” he said.

Another driver tur­ned away a Venezuelan mother and her two children and walked across to a nearby bar.

“It eh making no sense to do this,” he said.

One woman got out of a car at Broadway and walked to her Sea Lots home.

“I glad I am living close,” she said.

Another motorist who left his Maracas Valley home to retrieve his son from a school in Woodbrook said while the highway made little sense, the Eastern Main Road had its own problems as many motorists considered it an alternative route.

“Plenty traffic on the main road, too, from the Morvant Junction to Champs Fleurs, as a lot of people got off the highway thinking here was clear,” he said.

