DESPERATE DRIVERS

We want to work now!
Hundreds of truck drivers throughout the country say they have been crippled by Covid-19 restrictions, which saw the closure of the construction sector in early May.
They are therefore pleading with the Government to reopen the sector for the sake of their survival.
Scores of drivers with their trucks yesterday flooded the Claxton Bay flyover along the Solomon Hochoy Highway in protest , sounding horns and flashing lights while driving along the route.
Members of the South Truckers Association said they undertook the action as a last resort to push for the reopening of private construction alongside Government construction on July 5.
President and founder of the association, Dave Sukhoo, told members of the media drivers’ frustrations had mounted over the past weeks, leaving them desperate for immediate action.
“We have families to take care of, bills to pay, mortgages and landlords that are on us for payment. Companies are on our backs to seize trucks and property.
“We have children to send to school. School is set to open in September and we have to buy books. We have no work and no income coming in. On July 5, it will be 57 days since construction ceased. We need to get back out,” he said.
Empty savings
And while these protests unfolded, representatives of various trucking groups across the country (many of whom asked to remain anonymous) told the Express in several telephone interviews that hundreds have been left without a source of income, some facing reclamations by financial institutions, others having exhausted their savings being evicted from their homes and accumulating debt.
“One driver came forward and was ashamed and said he didn’t have food for his two little children... no milk and pampers, and he asked for a donation just to get by. He was recently evicted from his home and is now staying with a family member, but he was ashamed to reach that point.
“We are at home, equipment parked up and banks and financial institutions are being owed, and we have no way to pay them. The story is the cry of many citizens out there, and we in the trucking community are really feeling it.
“My savings have been emptied for a long time now. Frankly, I am just getting by with credit cards. At the end of the day, I have to find a way to pay the credit. We are not with the large trucking companies where they may have a level of financial stability and resources.
“We are smaller operators and single owners; we are left with nothing. So far, I am still a single owner and operator. I have managed to get by until this point but I have a family to take care of, food to put on the table and utilities to be paid, as well as school fees,” said one truck driver from Freeport, who did not want to be named.
According to these drivers, the decision by the Government to reopen Government construction by July 5 has resulted in smaller operators who are not affiliated with large firms being left behind.
‘Back against the wall’
Even with a reopening, they said the livelihoods of these single drivers and operators may not recover from losses at an even pace, as clients and obligations have wavered throughout the duration of the pandemic.
As such, these workers will suffer even worse losses, should a reopening not come quickly enough, they said.
Members of the East Side Truckers Association (of which there are over 200 members) added that members were advocating for at least three or four days in a working week to be open to private construction.
With drivers often operating in isolation, they said, this small reopening would not impede on the progress of public health measures.
“I haven’t worked for the past three months. My back is against the wall, and I don’t see how I am going to pay in instalments. My truck is on the breadline.
“It is very unfair to us because you are saying to us that if we don’t have a Government project, we are of no value to the country? We are asking for three to four working days to put food on the table and catch up with loans,” said one member.
“Right now, things are really hard, and we would like to work three to four days in a work week, and that is all we are asking for.
“If it is that most of the time, equipment operators work by themselves, and they are isolated throughout the day. It is not like we are socialising—there is no gathering,” said another.
While others sympathised with the Government in its efforts to preserve public health, they said livelihoods should continue despite these efforts.
“I think my story is echoed along very similar sentiments being heard across the country. I totally understand the actions taken, they don’t want the situation getting more out of hand, for fear that the health sector will be overwhelmed—but at the same time, livelihoods must go on, especially when the State is not in a position to give meaningful support,” one driver said.