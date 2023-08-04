Desperate times need desperate measures

Desperate times call for desperate measures.
So said former national security minister Jack Warner yesterday as he defended Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s call for people to “light up” criminals when they invade the homes of law-abiding citizens.
Contacted yesterday for comment, Warner, who has been campaigning alongside the United National Congress (UNC), led by Persad-Bissessar, for the August 14 local government election, said in a statement that these are not ordinary times in Trinidad and Tobago, and desperate times call for desperate measures.
He criticised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “selective outrage” during this election “silly season”, saying he (Rowley) was attempting to win the votes of the criminals he seems to want to protect.
“This is fairly obvious, if it is the opinion that Kamla’s ‘light them up’ is to win votes, because the only people who would benefit would be the law-abiding citizens under threat,” said Warner.
He said the country should not be too quick to condemn Persad-Bissessar because regardless of how Rowley tries to “spin” her comments, there are not many citizens who would disagree with Persad-Bissessar.
Said Warner: “These are not ordinary times. A decade ago, Kamla Persad-Bissessar would not have been heard issuing such advice, but desperate times call for desperate measures. If lighting up the criminal will stop our daughters from getting raped, stop our sons from being buggered, stop our parents from being kidnapped or being killed, then a justifiable response has to fall on the side of the Opposition Leader in advising persons under threat to ‘light them up’,” he said.
Sanctimonious approach
Questioning how the country has reached this juncture in its history, Warner said:
“How have we reached a point where innocent and peace-loving citizens are now so fearful in their homes and on the streets that a leading politician could advise us, in our defence against crime, to light up the criminals whose only intent is to light us up?” he asked.
Warner said those who have adopted the “sanctimonious approach”, talking about use-of-force policy, have never been cornered on the front line of gang war.
He said daily there is news about the actions of criminals and the manner in which innocent citizens’ lives are being snuffed out.
“Yet, in the face of all this damning evidence, rather than the Prime Minister publicly chastising his Minister of National Security for his statement on his role in protecting the safety and security of our citizens, the PM jumps on Kamla Persad-Bissessar for advising citizens to protect themselves,” he said.
“Is not this the same Prime Minister who left our ports open and unguarded for eight months, with scanners not working and contraband items like arms and ammunition being given easy access to criminals roaming across this country?” he asked.
Warner noted that people do not even know the quantity or the calibre of weapons that would have passed through ports undetected, neither do citizens know the destination of these weapons.
“But Dr Rowley is not even a little bit concerned about that, but expresses anger when the Opposition Leader calls on decent, law-abiding citizens to light up criminals who come to inflict harm upon them. Whose side is Dr Rowley on?” he asked.
Record-breaking murders
Warner said the Prime Minister, as head of the National Security Council, knows that the country’s borders are open.
“He will have heard the many stories of assassins coming across our borders to commit some of the most heinous crimes and then returning to their base. Despite this, he has done nothing to protect innocent, law-abiding citizens, but when the Opposition Leader takes a stand for those who cannot fight back, suddenly, it is of concern to the Prime Minister.
Warner pointed out that under Rowley’s tenure as Prime Minister, there were two consecutive years when over 500 murders were committed, and one record-breaking year with 600 murders recorded.
He said T&T is facing another record-breaking year where the murder toll would be 607-plus, but Rowley does not consider his Government’s failure to respond as being irresponsible.
Warner said the government and police in Jamaica have been successful in treating crime, adding that for the period January to June 2023, the Jamaican Police Force reduced its murder rate by 11 per cent.
He said T&T’s Police Commissioner, Erla Harewood-Christopher, had promised to do this and failed.
“Now that Jamaica has shown that such a goal is attainable, isn’t it reckless and irresponsible of us to keep Erla on as Commissioner of Police after she has failed to meet her own objectives, but instead watched over an increase in the murder rate as head of the TTPS?” he said.