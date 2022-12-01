Gran Couva residents are sounding an urgent call to the authorities, as homes are now being affected by a series of land slippages in the community.
At least two houses have collapsed in recent days.
Residents say a combination of torrential rainfall and a leaking Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pipeline along the main road has contributed to the landslips.
The Grand Couva main road collapsed on Sunday. That roadway links the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway to Tabaquite, Rio Claro and other areas.
Couva/Tabaquite/Talparo Regional Corporation chairman Henry Awong told the Express on Tuesday that Gran Couva had become a disaster zone.
He called on the Government to intervene. “Whether or not it is a WASA leak, I can’t say, but I think the focus should be on how we are going to assist those people inside there. This thing needs Government intervention at this point,” he said.
Awong suggested assistance to relocate the affected families to begin stabilisation of the land.
He also appealed for expert advice, as several homes were being threatened.
Resident Daniel Collier, who has lost most of his belongings in the landslide, said, “I have been living here all my life and never felt unsafe. But on Saturday, the land started slipping and I began moving my belongings. But by the time I take out a few things, the house collapsed. I never see anything like this.”
Collier, 49, said WASA recently repaired a leaking pipeline at the front of his home. “The water was gushing inside my house. They came and did some work and it started leaking again,” he said.
Another resident, Asa Roopchand, said his home was on the verge of collapse, and his hydroponic garden at the back of his house was destroyed at the weekend.
“I heard a rumbling sound, and then I saw trees and dirt tumbling down the hill. My hydroponic garden was destroyed—my lettuce, everything. And now my house is going to collapse. We need help now,” he said.
On Monday, a hillside near the Brasso Police Station collapsed onto the roadway, resulting in a blockage for most of the day. Residents said the landslip brought down trees and dirt.
No one was injured.
Residents said the roadway was blocked for several hours while equipment moved in to clear the debris.