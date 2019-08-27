Detained Duke gets visitors in hospital

PRESIDENT of the Public Services Association (PSA) Watson Duke was in good spirits yesterday as he laughed and joked with trade union leaders who visited him in hospital.
Duke was hospitalised on Monday shortly after being held by police for questioning in connection with statements he made months ago. He complained of feeling unwell due to high blood pressure and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope. A PSA statement said Duke was warded “due to concerns expressed by the attending physicians”.