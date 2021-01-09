Detective Darwin, and the Daniel Decree

The Democratic Party last Wednesday gained control of all arms of the US government, giving the President the power to pursue an agenda that gives hope to an estimated 12 to 18 million undocumented immigrants there.
US president-elect Joe Biden has promised to grant a path to citizenship to all, and abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—the law enforcement department mandated to hunt down and deport illegals who run afoul of the law.
The new American policy may benefit Trinidadians who visited the US on a vacation visa and never returned. There are thousands.
Among them are disgraced detective Darwin Ghouralal, an accused child killer who fled Trinidad. The police have information that he entered the US, possibly through Canada, then vanished somewhere in that vast country.
With a new identity and no one looking for him, if he continues to live in the shadows, he too may rest easier when the new immigrations policy is enforced.
But for the family of the eight-year-old he is accused of killing, they will never have a night of rest.
When the Sunday Express visited the home of Daniel Guerra last Wednesday, the pain of that heart-wrenching and brutal death a decade ago was still evident. His grandmother, Shirley Indarsingh, said the family had not come to terms with the child’s death.
“It is something you can’t really recover from. We are going about our daily lives, but he is always there,” she said.
Daniel’s mother, Rona Indarsingh, was not at home when the Sunday Express visited.
“She went to work because she has to pick up the pieces of her life. She doesn’t really talk about it anymore, and we try to not talk about him in front of her. It is very painful for her,” said the grandmother.
Shirley said her family did not want to comment on the police investigation, but continued to pray for justice.
“This is something we don’t want to talk about. It is very painful,” she said.
Shirley said she remembers her grandson’s voice and bright smile. He was ambitious and wanted to be rich when he grew up, she said. Daniel never got a chance to grow up.
On February 18, 2011, he walked away from his home to purchase two energy drinks at a nearby parlour. Daniel never returned.
His decomposing body was found three days later in a river along the Tarouba Link Road. Three autopsies were performed on the child’s body.
The third autopsy by forensic pathologist Prof James Gill at the San Fernando Mortuary concluded Daniel died from asphyxia, consistent with homicide.
One of Trinidad and
Tobago’s most wanted
And after two months of intense investigations, Ghouralal was charged with murdering Daniel.
During the preliminary enquiry at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court, however, Ghouralal was discharged.
After two and a half years in custody, he was released on September 17, 2013, following a five-minute hearing when Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan threw out the case in upholding a no-case submission filed by Ghouralal’s attorneys, Sophia Chote and Michelle Solomon.
The State moved to re-indict.
A month later, after a judge reviewed court depositions, a warrant was issued for Ghouralal’s re-arrest.
The warrant mandated that when Ghouralal is held, he is to be taken into custody to await a trial before a judge and jury. But Ghouralal could not be found.
After he walked out of the Magistrates’ Court that day, he disappeared. He is now one of Trinidad and Tobago’s most wanted.
Police believe Ghouralal absconded from Trinidad, where he has a wife and two daughters, and re-started his life in the US.
And it is uncertain if anyone is actively looking for him.
Daniel’s mother, who was Ghouralal’s friend, was called to testify in the witness stand and she wailed when she was shown photographs of her son’s body.
The Sunday Express contacted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith on the status of the investigation. There was no immediate response.
Daniel’s decree
Then-prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar attended Daniel’s funeral in 2011 and cried with his mother. She pledged to defend the nation’s children.
Shortly after, during an event at the Interclub of Trinidad and Tobago’s tenth annual International Women’s Celebration at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel in Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar read a letter she had penned to Daniel.
In that letter, Persad-Bissessar announced the “Daniel Decree”—a powerful tool to effect a permanent social change in Trinidad and Tobago.
She said: “Daniel, in your name, I proclaim, not as Prime Minister, but as a mother and grandmother, the Daniel Decree; a simple but powerful intention shared by the large majority of our nation’s good, loving, law-abiding and decent citizens to actively join in a national movement to effect a permanent social change in Trinidad and Tobago.
“The Daniel Decree is a dedication to defend our nation’s children in your memory and others like you who have been so cruelly taken from us.”
A committee led by then-trade minister Stephen Cadiz and co-ordinated by former minister of the people Dr Glenn Ramadharsingh would be established to implement the Daniel Decree, Persad-Bissessar said.
In 2014, then-minister of gender, youth and child development Clifton De Coteau said the initiative was incorporated in the Child Protection Task Force, established in December 2013.
The Sunday Express contacted Cadiz on Friday, but he had no information on whether the Daniel Decree was ever established. He suggested Ramadharsingh be contacted for further details.
“I remember the Daniel Decree, but I don’t remember anything being done about it,” he said.
Ramadharsingh explained in an interview the purpose of the Daniel Decree and why it was conceptualised.
“I distinctly remember when that sad event happened in (the constituency of) Tabaquite. The MP for the area, a then-government minister, Dr Surujrattan Rambachan, accompanied by (Persad-Bissessar) attended that heart-wrenching funeral and the mother held on to the prime minister and said do something for children,” he said.
He said the programme was rolled out in communities across the country, hoping to provide protection to children and to educate the nation on the rights of the children.
“That care meant more than domestic care, showing appreciation, love, kindness, support. What was also needed was a nationwide education programme to educate people as to the ills of society where children were involved—abuse, neglect, malnutrition—and how to spot signs of a troubled home where other domestic disturbances and challenges may exist,” he said.
The Daniel Decree, however, became the responsibility of the Ministry of Gender, Youth and Child Development.
“The Ministry of Children as you would remember, led by Marlene Coudray, was given so much emphasis on the Daniel Decree. That Ministry of Children no longer exists,” he said.