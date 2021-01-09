Detective Darwin, and the Daniel Decree

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley spent another night at the West Shore Medical Private Hospital in Cocorite after undergoing a heart procedure.

He was kept for observation after undergoing an angiogram and angioplasty.

It was the second night at the medical facility for the 71-year-old Prime Minister.

He was resting comfortably after the procedure and is under the care of his doctors and medical team, the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said in a statement.