Deyalsingh: 1,000 Sinopharm shots for elderly in homes

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh

NEEDS CONSENT: Health Minister

Terrence Deyalsingh.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has made a call for guardians of elderly people in long-stay homes to give consent for them to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

He said while the elderly are vulnerable to the virus, some are unable to give consent due to mental challenges and other issues.

As such, they cannot be vaccinated unless written consent from their guardian is obtained.

Speaking during a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s yesterday, Deyalsingh said 1,000 Sinopharm vaccines have been allocated specifically for elderly people in long-stay homes.

The process has already begun to vaccinate staff at these homes.

Deyalsingh said he had spoken to Caroline Ruiz, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Residential Care Association, who disclosed that the process to gain consent to vaccinate the elderly residents has been moving slowly.

“We need informed, written consent to vaccinate those individuals,” Deyalsingh stressed. “We cannot vaccinate these individuals if, for mental or other reasons, they cannot give informed consent. And we have a very litigious society. So, both myself and Ms Ruiz are sending out a call to the guardians and children of these persons, we don’t want them to contract Covid. So please, give the consent,” he added.

Deyalsingh said consent forms have been made and distributed to all elderly homes.

He said the elderly are cherished members of society who have contributed to society and deserve to be protected from the virus through vaccination.

“They deserve to be vaccinated, but we need ­permission,” he reiterated.

Deyalsingh said the Government is aiming to have 134,000 people fully vaccinated by the end of August, which can be achieved using the current stock of ­vaccines.

T&T’s current stock includes some 33,000 AstraZeneca vaccines, which represents the second tranche received through the COVAX facility.

This batch is being reserved for those who already received a first shot to get their second dose.

The donation of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China can be used to fully vaccinate 50,000 people.

Additionally, the donations of vaccines from St Vincent and Bermuda have allowed for more vaccinations, Deyalsingh said.

He said by the end of August, T&T should have vaccinated at least ten per cent of the population.

