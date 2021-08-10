Trinidad and Tobago will receive another tranche of AstraZeneca vaccines through Covax this week, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Deyalsingh yesterday confirmed that the batch of 33,600 vaccines is on its way to T&T.
“They are going to be here within the next 24-48 hours, I believe,” he said during an interview with State- owned TTT.
“As soon as we have firm confirmation, a firm flight, a firm flight manifest shipping documents, we will make that available,” he said.
A schedule on the Pan-American Health Organisation’s (PAHO) website yesterday stated that the shipment was “in transit” and its estimated arrival is tomorrow at 2.30 a.m.
This will be the third tranche of vaccines this country will receive through the Covax facility.
Deyalsingh said a part of this shipment will be reserved for persons who have already received a first dose to be able to have their second shot.