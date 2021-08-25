EIGHT children are in hospital with Covid-19, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh disclosed yesterday.
He was defending the Government’s motion in the House of Representatives to extend the state of emergency (SoE) for another three months, and cited the urgent need to guard against community spread of the more infectious Delta variant of the virus.
He did not say if the hospitalised children were infected with the variant, and noted that there was no data to suggest the strain had reached the general community.
People still congregating
But Deyalsingh warned against losing gains achieved by the public health regulations, including those under the SoE for the past three months.
He said even with the SoE in place, the number of sick children had gone from three last week to eight.
He recalled a police bust of a party last week, and said some people continued to insist on congregating.
There are two children at Caura Hospital, three at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, and three at the Point Fortin Hospital, Deyalsingh said, adding: “A week ago, it was three. With the SoE, we had three, now we have eight. Who knows where this will go if we don’t have an extension of the SoE,” Deyalsingh said.
He said there were parents who went out and partied and then, through social congregation, brought the virus home to children.
He said the Government was trying to prevent this happening and to “save lives, not only of adults but our children, who are now bearing the brunt of their adults’ behaviour”.
Vaccinate
children
Deyalsingh said the Opposition kept asking for the data to justify an extension of the SoE.
He said more than 18,000 children to date had received their first Covid-19 shot, but those figures were showing some decline.
He said those figures needed to go up, and called on parents to get their children vaccinated.
Deyalsingh said the world is currently battling the third and fourth waves of the pandemic, and experts have predicted “darker days ahead”.
Yet, the UNC led by Kamla Persad-Bissessar has chosen to “deride and insult the country by putting up the most scurrilous argument against the SoE”, he said.
The Government could not risk losing the gains made against Covid-19 by giving in to public pressure and making “populist decisions”, Deyalsingh said.
He recalled that in March 2021, the rolling seven-day average of daily infections was around three people, until it exploded to around 414 people, and deaths significantly increased by the time of the SoE on May 15.
While the daily average has declined, it is still at an “uncomfortably high 159”, and hospital occupancy has declined to 22 per cent from 52 per cent in May.
He said the rationale behind the SoE included keeping movement down while vaccinating.
And while 27 per cent of the population now being fully vaccinated was “decent”, Deyalsingh said he still wasn’t happy with the figures.
This included a decline in vaccination figures for children with the Pfizer-BioNTech injection.
To date, 20 per cent of the eligible population between 12 and 18 years old (around 18,623 children), have been immunised. Vaccinations included 35 Venezuelan children, Deyalsingh said.