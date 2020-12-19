Deyalsingh: Covid vaccine by end of March

BY March next year, Trinidad and Tobago may receive its first shipment of Covid-19 vaccines.
If all goes according to plan, by the end of the first quarter of next year, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said the country will be in a position to begin receiving, storing and distributing the vaccine to the population.
In fact, Trinidad and Tobago has already obtained five sub-zero freezers for the storage of vaccines when they arrive, and the Government is in the process of seeking to purchase a few more.
Of the five, three have a storage temperature of -72 degrees Celcius, and the other two are at -20 degrees Celcius.
The -72 degree freezers are at the Port of Spain General Hospital, the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex and the Trinidad Public Health Lab (TPHL), while the -20 freezers are at the Arima Hospital.
The minister was speaking during yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference.
Deyalsingh said based on current scientific evidence, the country was expecting the vaccines to arrive by March. But he stressed this may be subject to change. “What we are saying now is what we know now. It is a step-by-step process,” Deyalsingh said.
He said up to yesterday, he was unable to say which of the current vaccines Trinidad and Tobago would be receiving.
There are different vaccines that are to be stored at different temperatures, he pointed out. However, even though the vaccine to be received is not yet known, Deyalsingh said this could not and should not stop the Government from preparing for its arrival.
He said the Government has begun its preparation to receive vaccines with varying storage requirements.
The Pfizer vaccine, he said, was the one the Government was seeking to obtain.
That vaccine has to be stored at -72 degrees, but in the event this is not the one obtained by T&T, Deyalsingh said the country was prepared nonetheless.
“In case we receive a vaccine that needs to be stored at -20, we already have in the country two sub-zero -20 freezers at the Arima Hospital. That can be used as early as (yesterday) if for argument sake we were to receive vaccines that are to be stored at -20,” he said.
Tobago also has a two-to-eight-degree chiller and this was in “good condition”, should there be a need for Tobago to store vaccines.
There is another such chiller at the C40 Building in Chaguaramas and for additional storage, two more are to be built at the Couva Hospital, Deyalsingh said.
“We are hoping that we will be in a state of readiness by the middle to end of February with that chiller at Couva. We are anticipating based on current information that if we are to start receiving vaccines from March, we will be in a position to do so, to receive, store and distribute. “...We have also started fleshing out the distribution centres. I personally made a visit (Friday) to Sangre Grande, Mayaro, Rio Claro to judge the state of readiness of these satellite centres to store vaccines (and) administer vaccines.
“Under the (Eastern Regional Health Authority), they already have about four centres from Toco to Sangre Grande to Mayaro to Rio Claro.
“We are choosing sites that have resuscitation capacity in case in the unlikely event that someone should have an adverse reaction, these sites must have resuscitation equipment and capability.”
Satellite centres are to also be established at the other three regional health authorities (RHAs) and this exercise is expected to be completed by the first week in January.
Asked if there were plans by the Government to embark on a drive to properly educate some citizens who may be sceptical about the vaccine, Deyalsingh said focus groups have been established.
He made mention of something he saw in the Express during which a member of the public repeated a conspiracy theory that vaccines contained a chip allowing the Government to track a person’s location. “Now, that is total scientific hogwash, but in the mind of a person that is their reality, so the focus groups will bring out these issues. We have to address that, although it is scientific hogwash, to the person believing that, that is their reality and we always say perception is reality.
“So we have to deal with that perception even though it is a scientific unreality. So that is why we have to do these detailed focus groups to find out what is the Trinidadian population thinking, where they are getting their messaging from, (if) it’s mainly social media, who are they looking up to; and it is when we understand that, we hope to have that completed by the middle of January, then we will tailor our messaging to suit,” he said.