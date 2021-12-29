Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says he has been advised by attorneys not to speak about the event held on board a “party boat” on Boxing Day, as the matter is now the subject of a police investigation.
Deyalsingh has, however, denied giving permission for the event to be held, despite being written to by the organiser, businessman Adrian Scoon, son of Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon.
Deyalsingh said Scoon’s letter did not seek permission but, rather, it was informing him of the intent to operate as a safe zone.
The letter stated that a restaurant and bar licence had been obtained, and the organisers wished to convert the vessel, the Ocean Pelican, into a floating restaurant and Covid-19 safe zone.
Deyalsingh said his permission was not needed, as under Section 8 of the public health regulations, businesses need only display the ministry’s “safe zone” poster, indicating they have agreed to operate as a safe zone. “The minister nor the ministry does not give permission or authorisation to operate as a safe zone,” he said. “No one needs to apply to the minister to operate a safe zone. No one needs permission.”
Questioned whether any party boat could now operate as a safe zone, despite party boats being prohibited from operating under Section 4 of the regulations, Deyalsingh said the application of the regulations falls under the remit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Seek independent legal advice
He said those desirous of operating as a safe zone should seek their own independent legal advice.
Pressed further, Deyalsingh said all questions on the matter should be directed to the TTPS.
“The issue that has been raised is one that needs interpretation, and that is why I said the matter is currently before the Director of Public Prosecutions. That is why I have been advised by the lawyers not to say too much because it is before the DPP and the TTPS...the DPP and the TTPS will bring some level of clarity, if there is clarity to be brought,” he said.
On Boxing Day, police broke up the event on board the Ocean Pelican which had attracted some 100 patrons.
Scoon’s letter to Deyalsingh had stated that, on advice from Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, the vessel would remain docked and would not sail.
Al-Rawi has, however, since denied giving any legal advice to Scoon, and said he did not authorise the letter Scoon wrote to Deyalsingh.
Police have initiated a criminal probe into the matter.
On Tuesday, acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob admitted there were “issues” with how the matter was handled, but said attendees at the event may be charged by means of summons before the court.
No charges have as yet been laid.