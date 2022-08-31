Deyalsingh hospitalised but stable

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh had to be hospitalised on Monday night after complaining of flu-like symptoms.
And President Paula-Mae Weekes is also experiencing flu-like symptoms.
The Ministry of Health yesterday confirmed that Deyalsingh went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mount Hope. However, Covid-19 was been ruled out as the cause of his illness.
He was then transferred to the Arima General Hospital for further observation and was said to be in a stable condition yesterday.
In an update last night, the ministry said the minister continues to be hospitalised at the Arima General Hospital in a stable condition.
The ministry said Deyalsingh is receiving the appropriate management and monitoring at the health facility.
As a result, the minister was unable to attend a ministry’s public consultation on mental health at the Radisson Hotel on Wrightson Road, Port of Spainm yesterday.
President Weekes is also experiencing flu-like symptoms and left the function to formally open the Eric Williams Memorial Library at the corner of Knox and Pembroke Streets in Port of Spain early yesterday.
The President’s communications adviser Cheryl Lala yesterday confirmed the President has a slight flu. Asked whether the President had been tested for Covid-19, Lala said, “I don’t know.”