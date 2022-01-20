Deyalsingh involved in motor vehicle accident

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh was involved in a motor vehicle accident yesterday morning in Sea Lots.
The incident took place around 10 a.m. in the vicinity of Abattoir Road, police said.
Deyalsingh was in his white Toyota Prado proceeding south along Abattoir Road, intending to turn right onto Wrightson Road, when at the intersection, there was a collision with a silver Nissan Almera which was proceeding east along the east-bound carriageway of the Beetham Highway.
The Prado suffered minor damage to the front and rear doors on the right side, as well as the right rear rim. The front of the Almera sustained more serious damage, as seen from photos of the incident.
The two vehicles pulled aside and the police were notified.
A team of officers led by Insp Knott, and Cpl Lawrence of the Besson Street Police Station, accompanied by officers of the Highway Patrol Branch and the St Clair Police Station, visited the scene.
Both drivers told the police they were not injured.
Areas were then pointed out by both drivers and measurements were recorded.
In a press release issued yesterday, Deyalsingh confirmed he had been involved in the traffic accident.
“No one was hurt and a report was made at the Besson Street Police Station. Both parties cooperated fully with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. The minister thanks all for their concern,” the release from the Ministry of Health stated.