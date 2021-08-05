Doctors representing a group of international affiliated organisations have written to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, advocating the use of the drug Ivermectin to decrease the Covid-19 death rate.
In response to questions from the Express on this on Wednesday, Deyalsingh said Ivermectin is not approved for treatment of the deadly virus.
“At this point in time, there is no physical evidence that supports the use of Ivermectin,” he said via telephone.
The letter to Deyalsingh was dated July 29, 2021, and signed by Dr Tess Lawrie on behalf of the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BiRD) group and Dr Pierre Kory on behalf of The Frontline Covid Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), and affiliated organisations. It stated that The Evidence-Based Medicine Consultancy Ltd (E-BMC Ltd) is a UK-based independent medical research company that contributes to the quality of healthcare globally through the rigorous evaluation of medical evidence to support clinical practice guidelines.
The FLCCC is a US-based non-profit humanitarian organisation made up of renowned, world-expert clinician-researchers, whose sole mission over the past year has been to develop and disseminate the most effective treatment protocols for Covid-19.
The letter noted that with the further re-opening of the economy comes an increased likelihood of viral transmission.
New variants, it added, are a concern for many, especially because the Covid vaccines may not be effective against variants.
New evidence
The doctors stated that to help control the current pandemic, it is their view that effective treatment must involve treating at the earliest signs of symptoms, and/or a positive test result, in order to prevent deterioration and need for hospitalisation.
They added that over the past four months, E-BMC Ltd has been working together with the FLCCC to encourage governments around the world to adopt re-purposed existing drugs for the early treatment of Covid-19.
Ivermectin, it stated, is a safe medicine which has been used for nearly 40 years to treat parasitic infections.
The letter stated that new evidence shows it has potent antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties as well.
They stated that E-BMC Ltd’s comprehensive meta-analysis, which has now been published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Therapeutics, shows that “moderate-certainty evidence” points to a substantial reduction in Covid-19-related deaths with the use of Ivermectin.
The letter stated that the BiRD panel deliberated on the evidence for the use of Ivermectin against Covid-19, resulting in a recommendation in favour of Ivermectin as a Covid-19 frontline therapy.
It added that most recently, a team of experts lead by Dr Lawrie from BiRD conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis on Ivermectin for Covid-19, the gold standard of evidence, that has been published in the peer-reviewed American Journal of Therapeutics.
“This review concludes that, based on moderate certainty evidence, the use of Ivermectin results in substantial reductions in Covid-19-related deaths and infection,” stated the letter.
Solid stories
The BiRD and FLCCC recommended Ivermectin for treatment of Covid-19 in early out-patient disease at a dose of 0.2 mg/kg-0.4 mg/kg; and for later phase, hospital patients, 0.4 mg-0.6 mg/kg.
It stated that in each phase, the higher dose range should be used in more severe illness, and recommended that Ivermectin be continued for five days or until recovered.
It further advised that Vitamin D, preferably in the form of calcifediol, should be given.
“We also recommend that Ivermectin be used as Covid-19 prophylaxis on a large scale through mass distribution of Ivermectin in the dose of 0.2mg/kg (12mg for a 60 kg person) weekly to adults to decrease transmission amongst the general population in the current crisis,” stated the letter.
Its stated that stories of Ivermectin’s ability to beat Covid-19 can be found in many parts of the world, including the Dominican Republic, Peru, Zimbabwe and South Africa, as well as in other African countries where mass administration of Ivermectin against parasitic infections is practised.