Deyalsingh: Monkeypox on dangerous disease list

The monkeypox virus has been placed on this country’s list of dangerous diseases as was done for the Covid-19 virus, says Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
However, he added that there is no need to close borders at this time.
In response to a question from Independent Senator Paul Richards at the Senate sitting yesterday, Deyalsingh said he took a note to Cabinet to add monkeypox to the list, which was approved.
This, he said, would allow the Government, if necessary, to invoke powers under the Public Health Ordinance.
He noted that monkeypox has a much lower rate of spread and in the 42 countries where it has been detected there are no overwhelmed healthcare systems as was seen with Covid.
Deyalsingh said this country’s ports of entry are on “high alert” and all port health officers have been trained.
He added that as a matter of protocol whether it is Covid or monkeypox, captains of all vessels, sea-going and air, always sign a declaration that there is no infectious disease on board circulating in either their crews or passengers.
The minister said further that on June 17, 2022 the World Health Organisation (WHO) stated that the risk of monkeypox to the general public was low.
Deyalsingh said this current monkeypox strain, which seems to have a lineage out of West Africa, has a case fatality ratio of less than one per cent, “and for those reasons and more we are not at this time contemplating closure of borders”.
The minister said this country’s health agencies are prepared for monkeypox and the relevant training, guidelines and protocols have been put in place.