OCCUPANCY of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) wards at Covid-19 treatment facilities are again reaching “critical levels”, with more children getting sick and the unvaccinated forming the bulk of cases.
This from Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday, as the authorities brace for a possible surge in infections following Christmas even as they face a rolling seven-day average of over 700 new cases per day.
Speaking at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, the minister appealed for eligible adults to seek vaccination and went further to beg parents to get their children immunised.
Deyalsingh said “the burden being placed on the ICU by the unvaccinated is reaching some critical levels and I’m appealing to the unvaccinated that the level of care that you may expect coming in to this Christmas period and the post-Christmas period, if people continue to make the decision not to be vaccinated, then that level of ICU care that you think is waiting for you, very soon may not be there”.
At the time of the news conference, 92 Covid-19 patients were waiting for transfer to a treatment facility - of which 82 were not vaccinated, Deyalsingh stated.
Moreso, people were treating themselves at home and waiting until they were critically ill to seek treatment, contributing to the country’s daily average death toll of 21 people, he said.
Deyalsingh said the majority of these were being “treated at home by remedies not certified, that have no scientific basis”.
He added:
“When the ambulance goes they refuse to be transported in a timely manner and it’s only when they’re literally at death’s door that they come into our A&Es and by that time they are too unstable to be transported to a medical facility, and this is one of the reasons why we have this unacceptably high daily average of 21 deaths per day, mainly among the unvaccinated, as the figures would show.”
Adding that the country’s healthcare workers are “stretched to the limit”, Deyalsingh stated:
“While you may feel your right not to be vaccinated is there, think about healthcare workers who you’re going to depend on to bring you back to life, sometimes not being successful, because of your decision to be unvaccinated.”
There are 29 ICU beds in the Accident and Emergency Departments, as well as 77 ICU beds in the parallel healthcare system, for a total of 106 ICU beds, Deyalsingh said.
However, he added, “What is important, is that 68 out of the 77 ICU beds in Trinidad this morning, representing an occupancy level of 88 per cent, of that 90 per cent is unvaccinated”.