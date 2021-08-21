People living in remote and coastal areas will be prioritised for distribution of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh made this announcement yesterday, noting the single-dose vaccine would be more convenient for people in these areas.
T&T received the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Friday, ordered from the African Medical Supplies Platform (AMSP).
The shipment of 108,000 vaccines is the first tranche of an order of 800,000 vaccines ordered through AMSP.
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh noted that people in remote communities may not have the means to access vaccines at the various mass vaccination sites or health centres.
“There are many areas and pockets of communities in the coastal areas and even inland that want to be vaccinated, but don’t have the wherewithal to be transported twice to a mass vaccination site, or even go to a health centre,” he said. “So, we will be prioritising areas like the North Coast, Las Cuevas, Blanchisseuse, Matelot, Sans Souci, by going out to communities...”
He said mobile units would go into these communities to encourage people to get vaccinated and answer any questions they may have.
“One shot and you’re done,” Deyalsingh said. “So your fear of needles is cut in half.”
Deyalsingh noted that to date, some 34 per cent of the population have been vaccinated with at least one shot of a Covid-19 vaccine, while 26 per cent have been fully vaccinated.
Deyalsingh also disclosed that 12 per cent of the school-age population have been vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine, the only vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for children ages 12 and over.
Second doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered to children who had already received a first dose abroad before returning to T&T, Deyalsingh said.
Additionally, the ministry is making arrangements to vaccinate children above 12 who have special needs.
The ministry also intends to target pregnant women for inoculation with the Pfizer vaccine.
“We have broad, good consensus on the use of the Pfizer vaccines in pregnant women from the second trimester going forward,” Deyalsingh noted.
Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram added that despite the WHO approving certain mixes of vaccines, the policy remains that a first dose of one vaccine should be followed by a second dose of the same vaccine.
T&T recognises only two vaccine mixes at this time: AstraZeneca as a first dose followed by Pfizer as a second dose; and AstraZeneca as a first dose followed by Moderna as a second dose.
The country now has a stock of both AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, but Parasram said mixing of vaccines came about in certain parts of the world due to supply issues.
“But for Trinidad and Tobago, at this time, we continue to recommend AstraZeneca followed by AstraZeneca, and Pfizer followed by Pfizer,” he said.