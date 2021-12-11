Deyalsingh: Online posts fake

Minister Terrence Deyal­singh

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh says statements being attributed to him on Facebook are coming from a “fake profile” and were not made by him.

Deyalsingh was responding to a question posed to him during yesterday’s virtu­al news conference, concern­ing statements made in the aftermath of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election last Monday.

The statements came from a Facebook account bearing the minister’s photo and the name “PNM St Joseph”.

Referring to the outcome of the election where the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) emerged victorious, the profile posted: “I am hurt tonight” and “I cannot forgive the people of Tobago for this”.

Another statement circula­ting read: “Green reminds me of vomit. I am feel­ing to puke by just thinking about them.”

Green is the PDP’s party colour.

Deyalsingh, however, dis­tanced himself from the com­ments, when ques­tioned yesterday.

“The Facebook posts attri­buted to me is a fake profile put up by a social media activist. I think the population knows me; I do not engage in that type of politics. That is a fake profile. It is the same sort of fake picture that was put out of me jet-skiing a couple months ago by a well-known political activist. This is political mischief.”

Deyalsingh said he stands ready to work with anyone, anywhere, in the ­interest of the country. —CH

More PNM Tobago Council members quit

More PNM Tobago Council members quit

Political Leader of the Tobago Council Tracy Davidson-Celestine may soon find her position untenable, as more Executive members of the Tobago Council resign.

There have been four additional resignations from the Executive of the Tobago Council of the PNM in the last 48 hours, following the first one from former chairman Stanford Callender.

Defeated Dennis calls for recount in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

Defeated Dennis calls for recount in Buccoo/Mt Pleasant

Defeated PNM candidate for Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Ancil Dennis has requested that the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) check the results of the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant electoral district in the December 6 Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election.

Booster shots open to public from tomorrow

Booster shots open to public from tomorrow

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots will be available to the public from tomorrow.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh yesterday announced the rollout of the booster shot programme, which will run until January 7.

Deyalsingh made the announcement at the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference, saying the availability of booster shots is the beginning of a new phase in the country’s fight against Covid-19.

Getting to know Farley Chavez Augustine

Getting to know Farley Chavez Augustine

“Poetic justice”.

This is how Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Chavez Augustine has described his victory at the poll, claiming he was victimised by the People’s National Movement (PNM) as a school teacher—and now, under his leadership, he will fix the injustices educators face in Tobago.

FARLEY’S FIRST HEADACHE

FARLEY’S FIRST HEADACHE

Watson Duke has been given three months to relinquish his position as president of the Public Services Association (PSA).

This is according to Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, who also said yesterday, for the first time in the history of the THA, the position Duke holds as Deputy Chief Secretary will be a “titular” one.

