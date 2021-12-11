Deyalsingh: Online posts fake

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says statements being attributed to him on Facebook are coming from a “fake profile” and were not made by him.
Deyalsingh was responding to a question posed to him during yesterday’s virtual news conference, concerning statements made in the aftermath of the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) election last Monday.
The statements came from a Facebook account bearing the minister’s photo and the name “PNM St Joseph”.
Referring to the outcome of the election where the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) emerged victorious, the profile posted: “I am hurt tonight” and “I cannot forgive the people of Tobago for this”.
Another statement circulating read: “Green reminds me of vomit. I am feeling to puke by just thinking about them.”
Green is the PDP’s party colour.
Deyalsingh, however, distanced himself from the comments, when questioned yesterday.
“The Facebook posts attributed to me is a fake profile put up by a social media activist. I think the population knows me; I do not engage in that type of politics. That is a fake profile. It is the same sort of fake picture that was put out of me jet-skiing a couple months ago by a well-known political activist. This is political mischief.”
Deyalsingh said he stands ready to work with anyone, anywhere, in the interest of the country. —CH