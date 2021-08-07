Terrence Deyalsingh

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh is counting on Members of Parliament, councillors and religious leaders to help get more people vaccinated against Covid-19.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, he said he was concerned about four areas, including three counties, that are ­experiencing an increase in Co­vid-19 cases.

“I am concerned about four areas in the country—St George East, Caroni, Victoria and Tobago. If we could get these four counties collec­tively or individually by leadership, at the level of their Members of Parliament, their councillors (Tobago House of Assembly) and religious leaders to adhere to the protocols and to get vaccinated, this country could be in a much better position than we are now,” Deyalsingh said.

Deyalsingh also condemned the attack on St Vin­cent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves, who was hit on the head during a protest outside the country’s Parliament in Kingstown on Thursday.

Gonsalves suffered a head injury after being hit with what is believed to be a stone thrown by a protester during protests against Covid-19 vaccine mandates.

Deyalsingh said violence is never an appropriate ­response.

“As a parliamentarian, as a human being, it is never good when we resort to violence. Personally, and speaking on my own behalf and the constituency of St Joseph, that type of behaviour is not to be tolerated or condoned or encouraged.

“I’m glad that my worst fears were not realised and the honourable Prime Minister Gonsalves seems to be recovering nicely. I pray, and I think all of Trinidad and Tobago, we pray for his recovery. Let’s wish him the best.”

Gonsalves was on his way to Parliament to attend a debate on proposed Covid-19 vaccine law when the incident occurred.

A woman has since been charged with wounding Gonsalves.

