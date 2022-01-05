Almost half the country’s population is now fully vaccinated.
According to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh, the national vaccination rate has now reached 48 per cent.
This comes as positive news since the vaccination rate stood at 47 per cent for months, he said, at yesterday’s virtual news conference yesterday.
Deyalsingh said: “We have reached finally the 48 per cent bar. We are all looking forward to reaching 50 per cent, which would be a good psychological place to be.”
The ministry began administering World Health Organisation (WHO)-approved vaccines to the public in April 2021.
Almost nine months later, a total of 671,314 people are now considered fully vaccinated as at yesterday’s date, according to the latest Covid-19 daily update provided by the ministry.
‘Let’s all get boosted’
Deyalsingh also said 81,633 of those people had also received a booster shot, and encouraged more people to do the same.
The national booster programme began on December 13.
He added: “We are asking persons to come in for that extra layer of protection, i.e., your booster...especially as now all the data for the Omicron is showing you need not only your first dose, your second dose but you also need a booster.
“So, let’s all get boosted which would reduce the burden on the healthcare system, but more importantly, help you to save your life, have a safe home environment.”
Continuing the national Covid-19 vaccination booster programme, he also announced that the next monthly round of booster shots would commence from Saturday, January 8, as the first round ends on Friday.
People who received their second dose of AstraZeneca or Sinopharm between July 1 and 30 are now eligible to receive their booster shot between January 8 and February 5 in phases.
For those who received the Johnson and Johnson one-shot between November 7 and December 7, they will now be eligible to receive a booster dose from January 8 as well.
People who missed their date for the booster shot are still encouraged to come in for their additional dose.
The full list of dates for booster shots is available on the ministry’s website.