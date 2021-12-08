THE opening of beaches or any activity that is currently not allowed under the Public Health Regulations in Trinidad and Tobago will have to be considered by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
This according to Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh, who was responding to Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) political leader Watson Duke’s statement on Monday night that reopening of Tobago beaches will be one of the first items of business the newly elected party will address as the PDP is “in charge” in the sister island and will not take orders from Trinidad.
On Tuesday, incoming chief secretary Farley Augustine said the reopening of beaches is something that will be debated in the Tobago House of Assembly (THA).
“We will meet, we will consider it, we will take it to the Tobago House of Assembly for a debate, and then that will direct the motion,” he said.
Be responsible
At yesterday’s launch of the Standard Distributors’ partnership with the Ministry of Health’s national vaccination drive at the Standards Superstore in Mt Hope, Deyalsingh appealed to leaders to be responsible with what they say on any platform.
“Especially with the incoming Omicron variant which is more transmissible, now is the time for continued solidarity of all leaders to exercise caution, the overall objective of saving lives,” he said.
Asked if the THA had the power to open up beaches which have been closed for several months due to Covid-19, Deyalsingh said the Prime Minister will look at the data and will make decisions for the benefit of T&T.
He urged citizens to not get complacent and believe that Omicron is less dangerous as some are saying.
“Do not be held into a false place of security as to what Omicron is showing in its early stages. Continue to be vigilant, continue to be wary of the virus and get vaccinated,” he said.