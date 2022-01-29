Deyalsingh: Sando review after eye surgery mix-up

Operating procedures have been reviewed after the wrong eye surgery was performed on 13-year-old Stephan Thomas at the San Fernando General Hospital, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday.
He said the ministry is “actively engaged in learning” from the incident to prevent a recurrence.
Deyalsingh said a full investigation was done after the January 11, 2021 incident and that the South-West Regional Health Authority held a meeting with the child and his parent four days later.
Thomas was born with a squint eye-commonly called “cross eyes”-and was joined in the hospital’s eye clinic to rectify his condition.
On Wednesday while speaking at her lawyer’s San Fernando office, Thomas’ mother, Latoya Moses, claimed that a name mix-up led to her son receiving the wrong treatment in 2021.
She said there were two files, one for her son and one for another patient with the same name. She said the spelling was different but both names were pronounced the same.
Moses said the name “Stephan” was called and they went into the room.
The single mother explained, “I just noticed the light came up and (the person attending to him) said, ‘I not seeing what I supposed to see’. She got up, she went through the file again and she mentioned cataract. At that time we knew something was not adding up...and they had informed me that Stephan’s lens was ruptured and we were given a prescription.”
She said days later he said he could not see through the damaged eye.
Thomas has since undergone two surgeries-with one being done after the artificial lens which was inserted at the hospital turned out to be too big for his eye.
SWRHA meets with parent, son
During the urgent question period at the sitting of the House of Representatives in Port of Spain yesterday, Couva South Member of Parliament Rudranath Indarsingh asked Deyalsingh what the ministry had done in communicating with the SWRHA to prevent a recurrence at the Authority. Deyalsingh said, “When these incidents happen, as unfortunate as they are, as happened with Crystal (Boodoo) Ramsoomair (who died after giving birth to her third child by caesarean section in 2011) under the same Southwest Regional Health Authority under my predecessor, the fact is these incidents give us time to pause, to review standard operating procedures and the Ministry of Health is actively engaged in learning whatever we can from this incident to make sure that this and similar incidents don’t happen in the future.”
He said as soon as Thomas’ issue was raised with the SWRHA following the procedure, a full investigation was launched and four days later, on January 15, 2021, a full clinical disclosure meeting was held with officials of the SWRHA, the parent and or guardian of the child and the child.
Asked whether the SWRHA had failed to hand over the child’s medical records to the attorneys seeking his interest, Deyalsingh said the matter is engaging these attorneys and he was advised not to speak publicly “to prejudice the case one way or another”.
Attorney Prakash Ramadhar and Ted Roopnarine have issued a pre-action protocol letter to the SWRHA.
On Wednesday Roopnarine said they intend to make a request under the Freedom of Information Act for all of Thomas’ files at the hospital.