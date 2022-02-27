Deyalsingh: Up to police to act

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says it is the remit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) to enforce the public health regulations as they relate to businesses operating as Covid-19 “safe zones”.
Deyalsingh gave this response yesterday when asked about certain Carnival-type events taking place at safe zones, where crowds were seen gathering in contravention of the regulations.
“The operation of safe zones and the conditions to be applied are clearly listed in the public health regulations about masking except if you are eating or drinking, only vaccinated persons are allowed, and so on.
“The actual responsibility for the operation of the safe zone lies with the owner/operator who is carrying on the event and the responsibility for the administration of the public health regulations lies with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” he said.
Deyalsingh gave the same response last week, when asked if certain Carnival events taking place at safe zone businesses were allowed under the guidelines.
He said then that this was the remit of the TTPS.
Several safe zone businesses have been hosting and advertising “safe zone fetes” and all-inclusive events complete with performances from soca artistes and entertainers.
Speaking with the Sunday Express last week, one of the businesses that hosted a “safe zone fete” said the event was done in complete adherence to all safe zone protocols.
Dipchand Persad, owner of Passage to Asia restaurant, hosted the event on February 20.
He said patrons wore masks, numbers were limited, and all had to show proof of vaccination against Covid-19 before being allowed entry.
He said his business has a capacity to hold 500 people, but the event catered to only 150 attendees.
He said while the event was promoted as a “fete”, it was more of a “lime” with friends and a way to bring in some revenue, as Covid-19 had severely impacted the business.
“Things are so slow. And with about 20 staff working, we have to send everybody home early or cut everybody’s hours,” Persad said.
He said businesses are still feeling the pinch and his business, in particular, would normally cater a number of Carnival fetes that usually take place around this time of year.
Without the regular Carnival fetes taking place, he said his event was a way to bring in some revenue to keep the business running.
“Right now, we are only working to pay staff, rent and goods,” he said.
Another restaurant that hosted an all-inclusive “safe zone fete” told the Sunday Express it was advertised as a fete, but was simply dinner with live performances.
The business asked not to be identified.
“We felt like this would have been the usual Carnival period, the time people could come out and see their favourite artistes perform so we found a way to bring that to them while keeping in line with the safe zone guidelines,” the owner stated.
He said it was also a way to employ artistes who have been struggling to find work due to the entertainment industry being hit hard by the pandemic.
“I don’t think there is any issue. We kept to all the safe zone protocols. Everybody wore their masks, you had to show your vaccination cards to even buy a ticket, we were at less than 50 per cent capacity. Everything was done by the book and we did not have any complaints.”
The Sunday Express tried several times to contact acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob for comment, but was unsuccessful.
But the TTPS asked people on its Facebook page yesterday to report illegal parties and gatherings if they observed them taking place.
“Citizens are reminded that we are still operating under the Covid-19 health regulations,” the TTPS said. “If you see something, say something.”