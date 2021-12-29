Despite ending 2021 with a record number of Covid-19 deaths and infections, Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says Trinidad and Tobago has done “extremely well” in managing the pandemic this year.
Deyalsingh gave this response yesterday when asked for his overall assessment of how the country handled the pandemic in its second year.
As of yesterday, T&T had recorded 2,825 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Of those deaths, 2,698 were recorded in 2021.
To date, T&T has also recorded 90,829 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases, 83,679 or which were confirmed in 2021.
In December to date, 667 people have died of Covid-19, making December 2021 the deadliest month of the pandemic in T&T.
Despite these grim figures, Deyalsingh said there had been successes throughout the year and that lives had also been saved.
“I would think we have done, as a small country with limited resources, I think we have done extremely well,” he said at the virtual Covid-19 news conference.
“Our first duty was to protect healthcare workers by the provision of PPE (personal protective equipment). Trinidad and Tobago is one of the few countries in the world that never ran out of high-quality, appropriate PPE,” said Deyalsingh.
“We set up the parallel healthcare system, over 1,000 beds. We will never know how many lives have been saved, you will never know how many lives have been saved, by the setting up of that parallel healthcare system.
“Key supplies were never jeopardised as in other countries that ran out of things like oxygen. We ensured that key consumables were always present. We never ran out of test kits. We procured vaccines, World Health Organisation-approved vaccines. We started our vaccination programme in February of 2021. To date, we have vaccinated 666,432 persons, not enough, admittedly, but 666,000 persons are now better protected,” he said.
Personal responsibility
Deyalsingh pointed out that all healthcare workers had been paid on time throughout the year, something he said many countries had not been able to do.
“We managed our borders well and we were criticised for it. So we did everything that this new pandemic posed to us. The world, together with Trinidad and Tobago, was literally flying the plane and building it at the same time,” he said.
On what could have been done differently, Deyalsingh said he often engages in “shoulda, woulda, coulda” conversations with the Chief Medical Officer, but he stood by every decision that had been taken.
“Everything that we did at the time, based on the information that we had at the time, I think we were spot on,” Deyalsingh said.
The Health minister however said the key ingredient now is personal responsibility. He noted photos in the media showing massive crowds that had gathered for Boxing Day shopping deals.
“I think as a Ministry of Health, we have done everything that we could have done. But what we need now is a higher degree of personal responsibility as we move in, together with the rest of the world, into year three of this pandemic,” he said.
Deyalsingh also stressed that T&T is not unique in that the pandemic continues to affect countries all over the world.
“Countries around the world are struggling...the world, all 190-something-odd countries, are grappling with this disease. The Omicron variant is taking over countries. There are hospitals in other countries that don’t have room,” he said.
He said people must be encouraged to not congregate, get vaccinated and follow the health guidelines in order to reduce the number of positive cases and deaths.