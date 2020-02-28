Deyalsingh: We will be responsible

Terrence Deyalsingh---use

Heealth Minister: Terrence Deyalsingh.

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh says if the World Health Organisation (WHO) amends the incubation period for the coronavirus (COVID-19) from 14 to 24 days, the Government would do the responsible thing.

He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives yesterday from Caroni East MP Dr Tim Gopeesingh, who noted that although the incubation period spoken of by WHO was nine to 14 days, recent findings are that the incubation period could be 24 days.

Gopeesingh asked whether the Government was reconsidering its policy on the 14-day travel ban for people coming from certain countries, in accordance with these findings.

Deyalsingh said he had seen no definite source of material that has been “confirmed” and “which says conclusively that the incubation period is 24 days”.

“If you have it, make it available. We stand right now at 14 days. We will adhere to the WHO guidelines. And if the incubation period is deemed to be more than 14 days, the Government will act responsibly and do what is in the best interest of every single citizen of Trinidad and Tobago,” said the minister.

“This is not a matter for political grandstanding. This is a matter for all of us to come together and show the world that we can fight a common enemy without political rancour. Let us stand together and face this unseen invisible common enemy to Trinidad and Tobago,” he added.

Deyalsingh gave a statement to the House in which he said the Health Ministry was conducting an audit of equipment and supplies at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility which would be required in the event of a serious outbreak of the coronavirus in T&T.

He said the ministry was ­examining the requirements for a 230-bed isolation unit/­quarantine facility at Couva Hospital, and plans had already been put in place for speedy implementation.

Deyalsingh also reiterated statements made at Thursday’s post-Cabinet news conference about the travel ban and the level of preparedness at Caura (24-bed facility) and St James Infirmary (85-bed facility).

He again gave the assurance the technocrats at the Ministry of Health would keep the popu­lation “continuously ­informed and updated with rele­vant information concerning ­COVID-19”.

