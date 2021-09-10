In the months leading up to the critical Secondary Entrance Assessment (SEA) examination, Diamond Sharbodie, 12, rose early every morning while everyone was still asleep and made his own breakfast.
He got himself ready and before online classes at Rosary Boys’ RC school started at 8 a.m. he was in front his laptop.
All the while his Covid-stricken father, police officer Derrick Sharbodie, founder/manager of the St James Police Youth Club, lay quarantined in his room, hanging in the balance between life and death.
Diamond, with the rest of his family, was also under quarantine and could not leave the house.
The risk of contracting the virus was near and ever present.
Overcome with emotion and dread, he wept as he watched his sick father but with the self-discipline he learned as a member of the St James Police Youth Club, strengthened with a child’s faith, he persevered, determined to pass for his first choice school, St Mary’s College in Port of Spain.
And it paid off. Diamond passed for St Mary’s College and placed in the top 100 pupils. He also got the highest marks for creative writing in his school.
Pandemic lesson learned from a 12-year-old child: “No matter how terrible the situation, focus on your tasks at hand and carry them out with rigorous self-discipline. And pray.”
This is what an ecstatic Diamond told the Express yesterday. “There were times I did not feel like going online but I just did it because I had to,” he said.
After classes, he did extra lessons followed by personal study for several hours.
Dreams of being a doctor
Diamond wants to be a doctor and is already thinking of subject areas that would lead him there as he prepares for this new chapter in his life.
His proud mother, Christine, said, “Sometimes, after tending to his father all night, I would go to bed in the morning and I would smell eggs cooking in the kitchen.
“Diamond would be up making his own breakfast and getting ready for his online classes. He would cry watching his father and I would tell him ‘I will take care of your dad, focus on your SEA’ and he would say, ‘mummy don’t worry, I’m alright’,” she said.
She said strong family support plays an important part in a child’s successful development.
For breaks, Christine took Diamond outside in the yard and exercised with him.
She said he always displayed discipline and leadership skills as a member of the student council at his school and as captain of the pan side and dance group at the St James Police Youth Club.
He also co-hosts a radio programme on Sky 99.5FM.
Good discipline
Sharbodie, who has made a full recovery from Covid-19, said his own law enforcement background and Diamond’s involvement in the club from a young age contributed to his discipline.
“One of the watchwords of the club is, ‘good education makes you shine but good discipline makes you greater’.
“One of the courses we taught them at the club was how to do exams, how to take your time and check over your work,” he said.
Sharbodie said disadvantaged children at the club who did not have Internet or devices were also successful in the SEA.
He attributed the success of his son and children of the club to Perilou Kirton, the Standard Five teacher at Rosary Boys’ RC.
“She had a relationship with Diamond and her other students.
“She also dedicated time to visiting the club and doing practice tests with the kids who could not go online,” he said.