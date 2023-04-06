DIC agrees to pay $3m

State agency Deposit Insurance Corporation (DIC) has agreed to pay $2.75 million, plus interest, to its former general manager, Arjoon Harripaul, who had sued for wrongful and unlawful dismissal.
It also agreed to pay $500,000 in legal costs to Harripaul’s attorneys, led by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan SC.
The settlement, which was reached by mutual agreement, was approved by the court yesterday, ending litigation which started in September 2016 when Harripaul sued DIC.
The consent order, dated April 5, 2023, which provided details of the agreement, was obtained by the Express.
For most of the period of the lawsuit, the DIC’s lead attorney was Reginald Armour SC, operating in his private capacity prior to his appointment as Attorney General on March 16, 2022, when Gilbert Peterson became the lead attorney for DIC.
The Armour-led team of attorneys failed to file witness statements on behalf of DIC in the time stipulated by the court.
Without the benefit of witness evidence, the DIC’s case was considerably weakened.
The DIC, which had originally challenged Harripaul’s claim, ended up conceding.
Under the consent order, the two parties—DIC (the defendant) and Harripaul (the claimant)—mutually agreed to end his contract via his letter of resignation dated April 7, 2016.
The two parties agreed that there be payment to Harripaul of $2.75 million, “inclusive of interest in full and final settlement of all claims whatsoever”.
The DIC also agreed to pay Harripaul’s legal costs of $500,000, plus VAT, in full and final settlement of all costs in the High Court and the Appeal Court.
The consent order also stated that permission was granted to the claimant to withdraw all statements of costs filed in the matter.
It stated that payment of the said sums and costs are to be made to “Freedom Law Chambers”, which is the law office of Ramlogan.
Finally, the consent order said there is to be a stay of execution until April 26, 2023, and damages and costs are to be paid on or before April 27, 2023.
Pressured to resign
In his statement of case, Harripaul contended that DIC ended its contract with him when he was given “five minutes” to decide whether to resign or be fired, without any opportunity to seek legal advice, and he was treated as a common criminal who was subjected to humiliation in front of his former co-workers and who felt “pressured” to resign.
“The conduct of DIC was harsh and oppressive and not in accordance with good industrial relations practices,” Harripaul contended in his statement of case.
DIC’s statement of defence said Harripaul, who was appointed general manager of the corporation during the tenure of Jwala Rambarran as Central Bank governor and ex-officio DIC chairman, was given an ultimatum to resign or be fired on April 7, 2016, after the Dr Alvin Hilaire-led board concluded that Harripaul and Rambarran had “surreptitiously” created a contract which he (Harripaul) knew contained amended terms and conditions to his contract which had not been authorised by the board, a position challenged by both Harripaul and Rambarran in their witness statements.
These terms included a three-year extension to Harripaul’s contract of employment and an “excessive termination payment in the event of the termination of his contract of employment except in the case of death, disability or for cause”.
The DIC contended therefore that the contract was “void for illegality and its enforcement would be contrary to public policy”, in its statement of defence.
DIC’s case compromised
But the DIC, a Central Bank affiliate, was not able to properly establish its case before the court because no witness evidence was filed by the DIC legal team within the time stipulated by the court.
In explaining to the court in its application for an extension (which was ultimately denied) why it repeatedly failed to file witness statements by the court deadlines, the DIC legal team put some of the blame on Armour, saying that in this instance, he was engaged in a criminal trial in the Turks and Caicos Islands and was unable to settle the five proposed witness settlements.
The team had explained the previously missed deadlines in much the same way—stating in another instance of a missed deadline that Armour and junior counsel Vanessa Gopaul were engaged in “urgent and expedited injunction”, appellate and industrial relations proceedings involving the OWTU and Petrotrin, which “was of national importance in that it had the potential to affect the sovereign debt and the credit rating of the country as a whole”.
But the judge rejected the excuse of the heavy workload, stating that “an acceptance of the explanation that failure to meet deadlines was because of the legal team’s (heavy) workload would open the floodgates to similar explanations” and would “ultimately undermine the hard-won gains whereby Attorneys at law generally comply with rules, practice directions and court orders”.
Rambarran recommended that top staff be retained
Rambarran, who attended the virtual hearing yesterday, filed a witness statement in Harripaul’s defence.
He stated that on March 2, 2015, he raised the issue of an increase in Harripaul’s compensation package, to which the board agreed.
Rambarran also stated that the Central Bank had retained a consultant from Canada, Barrie Stott of “B Stott and Associates”, to improve its business processes so as to ensure that the Central Bank and its affiliated entities better discharge their statutory mandates following the CLICO fiasco.
Rambarran said he indicated to Harripaul that he wanted him to work closely with Stott, who was about to embark on the preparation of the three-year strategic plan for DIC (Stott also attended yesterday’s virtual hearing).
“Mr Stott had indicated to me that the success of the proposed strategic plan heavily depended on continuity and stability of top-level staff at the DIC, and he strongly recommended that steps be taken to retain the management/leadership of the DIC during the implementation of the strategic plan....
“The liquidation of CIB had reached a critical stage which had a liability of over $11 billion and posed significant risk to the stability of the financial sector. I then asked the claimant (Harripaul) whether he would be prepared to stay on to the DIC to oversee the development and implementation of the strategic plan and the CIB liquidation process,” Rambarran said in his witness statement.
“I maintain that as the Governor of the Central Bank, occupying the office of chairman of the DIC, ex officio, I was under no obligation to present to the Board, amendments to the terms relating to the extension of the length of the claimant’s contract (from 3 to 5 years), nor any amendments relating to the termination benefit. I presented for the Board the amendments for the compensation terms and conditions of the Claimant’s contract as I felt it necessary due to the immediate financial nature of that aspect,” he said.
Harripaul said he had no knowledge of whether or not the particular variations to the terms and conditions of his employment needed to be authorised.
In his statement of case, Harripaul had calculated that his loss of salary ($67,000 per month) and benefits (housing, travel and entertainment totalling $13,200), plus gratuity and potential loss of earnings from the month of April 2016 until the end of the purported contract period in December 2018, amounted to a total of $3.65 million.