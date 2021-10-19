Did AG get consent on Chandler’s probe?

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she intends to write to Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC to ask if he gave consent to Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi to advise police on the investigation into Christian Chandler, head of Legal at the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
“I would also be calling for an investigation to determine whether the AG is guilty of misconduct in public office and unlawful interference with an ongoing criminal investigation,” said Persad-Bissessar during the UNC’s virtual meeting on Monday.
Persad-Bissessar noted an exclusive Sunday Express report headlined “DPP decides on Chandler this week” which stated the “Office of the Attorney General provided a legal opinion stating that attorney Christian Chandler was not in breach of Covid-19 regulations on the day he was detained by Coast Guard officers...The advice was given by the Office of the Attorney General to Griffith one week after Chandler and 13 others were detained by officers of the Coast Guard.”
Persad-Bissessar said the allegations against Chandler were serious and questions must be asked about Al-Rawi’s conduct in the matter.
“Whilst the police are investigating the matter of his transfer of his Porsche luxury SUV it must now also investigate the AG’s role in the Chandler investigation and the Vincent Nelson scandal,” said Persad-Bissessar. “And what has happened to the investigation into gun-toting children? Where has it gone?”
Persad-Bissessar said she will ask the DPP if his office was consulted in the preparation of the legal opinion from the AG’s office.
She stressed that the DPP’s office was an independent one which provides critical functions as a crucial stakeholder in the criminal justice system.
“(Al-Rawi) acts as if he is the DPP’s boss and the DPP is his subordinate when nothing could be further from the truth. The DPP is not subject to his influence, direction or control in any form or fashion,” she said, arguing that the AG was a “serial offender” in this regard.
“How on earth could the AG be advising the police in such a sensitive matter?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar also asked why did the AG not request an explanation from the Police Service as to why they were bypassing the office of the DPP and coming to him for advice.
She said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s recent defence of the AG that he is going after those involved in white-collar crime raises concerns about the interference in the independent office of the DPP.
She said Al-Rawi had no power to go after anyone for the commission of criminal offences.
Persad-Bissessar said Al-Rawi’s purported indemnity agreement with Vincent Nelson also raises questions about interference and breach of the separation of powers.
She asked if the AG had advised the police without the knowledge of the DPP on matters involving his colleagues like Camille Robinson-Regis.
Persad-Bissessar also asked a question of the Prime Minister with respect to his disclosure that he wrote to the Police Service Commission (PolSC) a year ago saying he had lost confidence in former police commissioner Gary Griffith.
She said this gives a motive for the “subsequent interference” in the PolSC and the constitutional duties of the Office of the President.