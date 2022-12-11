Did Covid really kill Kiana?

Daddy, daddy, daddy!!
These were the final words Kianyo Patrice recalled hearing his 15-year-old daughter, Kiana, scream in agony minutes before she died at the Covid-19 High Dependency Unit of the Couva Medical and Multi-Training Facility last year.
Patrice said all he could do was pray and cry when told by an attendant doctor that “we don’t know what to do for her again because we are not paediatric doctors”.
Kiana, who underwent a kidney transplant in 2014, was declared dead at 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021.
According to the Ministry of Health, she was the first Covid-19-related paediatric death in Trinidad and Tobago.
The teen would have celebrated her 17th birthday on December 23.
Patrice provided the Sunday Express with a copy of the teen’s death certificate, which listed her cause of death as “Covid-19 infection and associated complications, end stage renal failure, graft failure in transplant patient”.
However, during an interview with the Sunday Express last week, the still-distraught father said he was convinced it was the negligence of doctors at Couva Hospital that resulted in the death of his only daughter.
He alleged that doctors failed to stitch a gaping incision they made to Kiana’s groin area to insert a catheter into her femoral vein for haemodialysis, resulting in the teen losing blood and having to undergo a blood transfusion.
Patrice said his daughter suffered a “bad reaction” to the transfusion, resulting in her screaming out in excruciating pain, having seizures, gasping for breath and eventually passing away.
He said when Kiana was admitted to hospital, her only Covid-19 symptoms were vomiting, lack of appetite and loss of energy.
“She had no breathing problems or coughing throughout her entire stay. What Covid would have basically done to her was damage her transplanted organ,” he said.
Patrice said he was at Kiana’s bedside throughout her entire stay at hospital, as he, too, was Covid-19-positive.
Pre-action protocol letter ► sub head ◄
After his daughter’s burial in July 2021, Patrice, through his attorney, Om Lalla of KR Lalla and Company, sought to get the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) to review her medical files.
The NCRHA has responsibility for the Couva Hospital.
He said he obtained Kiana’s medical records and death report via a Freedom of Information Act request, and they were independently reviewed by a qualified medical doctor.
He said the doctor found seven grounds of medical shortcomings “that he deemed negligent”.
On July 25 this year, Lalla issued a pre-action protocol letter to the NCRHA, alleging medical negligence led to Kiana’s “wrongful death”, “for which the NCRHA is liable for compensation”.
Lalla called on the NCRHA to launch an immediate probe into the teen’s treatment, and for the findings to be provided “as soon as practicable, along with a suitable compensation for this loss”.
The NCRHA responded, via letter on September 28 through their legal adviser, providing a report on the events leading up to Kiana’s death, and denying negligence in the teen’s death.
“The final response from the NCRHA omitted what really happened that actually caused my daughter to die,” Patrice told the Express.
He accused the NCRHA of trying to cover up the negligent actions of two doctors, whom he said did not follow their own care plan to prevent Kiana’s fatal reaction to a blood transfusion.
Patrice said he had no complaints about Kiana’s stay at the hospital, “but in her final moments, the doctors acted against their care plan”.
Patrice’s account of what happened
Kiana was born on December 23, 2005, and was diagnosed with end-stage renal failure at three years old.
After being in and out of hospital, she received a life-saving kidney transplant in 2014.
The teen was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex on June 12 for vomiting, and tested positive for Covid-19.
She was transferred to the Couva Hospital a day later.
Patrice said on her second day at the hospital, without his written consent, an incision was made in Kiana’s groin area to access her femoral artery, so that doctors could insert a catheter for dialysis.
Dialysis is a procedure to remove waste products and excess fluid from the blood when the kidneys stop working efficiently.
Patrice said when the access line was removed, the gaping wound on Kiana’s leg was not stitched.
He said this was where everything went downhill.
“They just put some gauze to soak up the excess blood and plastered it, and within three hours of them doing that, she started to bleed out from that same spot. It took from about 4.15 p.m. (on June 24) to about 7.30 p.m. to try to stop the bleeding. They actually didn’t stop the bleeding but were given instructions to take her down to HDU after 7.30 p.m.,” he recalled.
He said because of the amount of blood Kiana lost, she required a blood transfusion, which was ordered from the EWMSC.
“And when she was sleeping and resting comfortably they came to give her the frozen fresh plasma. She was actually holding my hand,” Patrice said.
He said from the minute the blood transfusion started, via a jugular access line in Kiana’s neck, the sleeping teen instantly awoke and began screaming and attempting to pull off the line.
“I had to grab her hand and hold her down. She was just screaming and bawling to the top of her voice, ‘Daddy, daddy, daddy!’ I turned to the two male doctors in the room and calmly requested that they stop the transfusion for a while because she was having a bad reaction towards the FFP,” Patrice said.
He said he begged two doctors in the room to stop the procedure, but they insisted she needed the transfusion to rebuild her blood count.
Patrice said Kiana then started having a seizure.
“...And I told the two doctors that she is having seizures, so now can you please stop the transfusion, to which I was asked by one doctor how you know she is having seizures. I said I have been with my daughter all her life and I know what a seizure looks like. They again refuse to stop it,” he said.
Patrice said at that same time, a doctor wearing a black hijab entered the room and spoke to someone on her mobile phone about Kiana’s seizure and her vital readings seen on a machine.
He said as the doctor was about to leave, Kiana’s seizure stopped and her screaming resumed.
“I asked them again, please can you stop this from going into her. One of the two male doctors said we don’t know what to do for her again because we are not paediatric doctors. They stood at the foot of the bed discussing among themselves while this child is bawling to the top of her lungs,” Patrice recalled.
Please, God...
Patrice said at this point, he started to recite the Lord’s Prayer and at the end of it, Kiana uttered, “Amen.”
“I started to feel good, in that she was aware of what was going on, but she was still screaming. I turned to the doctors again and asked them to stop the transfusion, but no action was taken,” he said.
He said he continued to pray, asking God to take Kiana home, as she was enduring too much.
“At that prayer, she started gasping for breath and on the second gasp I turned to the doctors and asked them to check and see if she needed oxygen. They checked and realised that she was losing pulse,” Patrice said.
“They called for the nurse to take me out of the room and keep me outside. I sat in the corridor crying like a baby whilst the nurse kept trying to give me her empathetic reassurance that they are doing everything they can do to save her,” he said.
He said while the NCRHA’s report claimed that Kiana’s blood transfusion was stopped immediately upon her showing signs of a reaction and she was administered Piriton and Hydrocortisone, this was not what he witnessed.
“They went on with the transfusion for at least 25 minutes before they intervened. This child had enough to be able to recuperate had they just stopped it and allowed her to settle. But they are saying in their report that based on their care plan, as soon as she started having a bad reaction, they reacted immediately. That is a lie,” he said.
Patrice is hoping that a doctor who witnessed what transpired would come forward to corroborate his version of events.
“This really sent me into an emotional spin reading what they (NCRHA) are saying. I don’t wish this on anybody. At least they could have called me in to hear my version, and fill the gaps,” he said.