Did jealousy kill Devanand?

DEVANAND Soogrim’s nickname “Ochro” was a glimpse into his life as a nature-lover, his relish of the hectic and laborious lifestyle of the agriculture industry, and his passion for the land of his ancestors at Penal.
The nickname was probably given to him by other farmers/vendors and customers at the San Fernando and Debe market where, for most of his 53 years of life, he sold ochroes and a variety of vegetables.
It was while he was doing what he most loved—tending to his vegetables at his stall pitched in front of his home at Suchit Trace, Penal—that Devanand, a father of two, was gunned down on June 30, 2020.
The fatal ambush on Devanand by the killer took about 30 seconds, but the lives of the bereaved family were disrupted and forever changed.
His wife, Devika Boodookay, told Express in an interview at her home on Tuesday that the killing came after numerous threats and intimidation by people close to him.
Boodookay said there was jealousy over their financial prosperity, as they had branched out from their agricultural business and also earned income from residential apartments.
Boodookay, 41, called for justice for the killing of the man whom she had loved since she was 18 years old.
As the case remains unsolved, she is fearful her life may also be under threat.
During the interview, she sat a few metres away from where her husband had been shot multiple times, collapsed and died.
“It was not a robbery. They came for him,” she said, as she glanced over at the area where the ambush took place, her voice barely audible over the steady flow of vehicular traffic on the main road outside the home.
Building a life
Disappointed the police have not arrested anyone for over a year, Boodookay said she had sought advice from a spiritual person to find out why her husband was killed.
“I found out from the (spiritual) books that this happened because of jealousy by people.
“We built up this house, these apartments and were living good. People did not like that. They used to cuss and threaten us. Plenty times his sister and I told him (Devanand) to report the threats to the police, but he never did.
“He did not think anything would come out of it, no real harm. Now he is gone. I went to ask someone to check the spiritual books and I found out why,” she said.
The wife recalled the day Devanand was killed.
She had been cooking in the kitchen a few metres away from where the ambush took place, and when she had heard the gunfire, she ran to him.
He had told her he was hungry, and she was hurrying to prepare the evening meal when, around 5.30 p.m., the gunman emerged from a vehicle that had been idling nearby until the deed was done.
Devanand slumped to the ground and as relatives ran to his assistance, the killer returned to the vehicle and sped off.
Boodookay said she, her husband and his son, Wayne, planted vegetables across seven acres of land at the back of the house.
Six years ago, Soogrim and his wife moved out from their home close to the riverbank near the Oropouche Lagoon and built a house, as well as rental apartments on three lots of land near the main road at Suchit Trace.
He was a part of the Highway Re-route Movement (HRM), one of hundreds of members who, with their leader/ spokesperson Dr Wayne Kublalsingh, campaigned against the former government against the Debe-to-Mon Desir section of the Point Fortin highway.
Loyal and hand-working
Kublalsingh told Express in a phone interview on Wednesday that he admired Devanand for his hard work and business acumen in the agricultural sector, his loyalty to the HRM, and tenacity during the HRM’s campaign.
The day after Devanand’s killing, Kublalsingh paid tribute to him and gave a history into the life of livelihood of the farmer/vendor who he mourned.
This is an excerpt of the tribute that Dr Kublalsingh posted on his Facebook page:
“Devanand Soogrim’s grandfather was an indentured servant from India.
After indentureship, he settled on the Southern bank of the Oropouche River, at the bridge on Lagoon Road in Debe. He was one of the first persons to settle in this area. He became a tenant of Tate and Lyle Caroni Limited.
He farmed approximately four acres of land on the Oropouche Swamp.
The land was part of a veritable food-web, dotted with ponds; it stretched from Woodland in the West to as far as Barrackpore in the East. In the rainy seasons, rice was planted; in the dry season innumerable short crops.
Devanand’s father inherited his father’s land.
He too farmed.
He upgraded his family’s house from carat to wood. Upon his death, Devanand’s mother, Soniah, inherited and continued farming.
She and Devanand, as a child and young boy, farmed the land. She took steps to acquire the lands. She signed an agreement with the new Caroni (1975) Limited and paid down for part of the lands.
The agreement was never closed. With the company’s closure in the early 21st century, the family was left with a certificate of comfort and receipts dating back 50 years.
But Devanand did not hold back.
He knew how to make money from farming.
He and his son, Wayne, and his wife could be seen in the hot sun or rain, bedraggled, wet bachac-like, tilling, weeding, planting, reaping.
They sold their ochroes, bodi, tomatoes and other short crops at the Debe Market. He always had an eye for conversion. He converted his parents’ wooden house into a concrete one, added annexes and rented them. He made a pigsty in the armpit of the Oropouche Lagoon Bridge.
He hustled eternally to meet the four o’clock morning market hour. To beat the Covid-19 restrictions at the market, he opened a fruit and vegetable stall in front of his home.
Devanand was also a member of the Highway Re-route Movement. The Debe-to-Mon Desir highway, and an earthen embankment built in 2013, ran smack into his farm.
He was part of a YouTube video telling why the Debe-to-Mon Desir highway was destructive. He spoke frankly and directly, with a small-man brogue. The YouTube video in which he is featured has reached almost 300,000 hits.”
Since Devanand’s death, life has taken an about-turn for Boodookay and her stepson, Wayne.
They no longer farm the lands, and have closed the vegetable stall, as customers seem afraid to stop at the once-popular business place.
The wife spends her days quietly, locked inside the house, missing her husband.
On the day that marked one year of his death, she did a puja (Hindu prayer service), and prayed that his soul rests in peace.
— Anyone with information on this case can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999; or send information to the TTPS app.