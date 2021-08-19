Did pirates take this man?

The evening of February 19, 2020, seemed like an ideal day for fishing as the sun’s rays filtered onto the Caribbean Sea, with no forecast of the storm of grief and trauma ahead for the Madoo family.
That would be the last time that Toco fisherman Curtis Madoo was seen or heard of as at dusk when he headed out to sea for an overnight fishing trip, he vanished into the evening waves.
Curtis, 37, of George Street, Sans Souci, was on board his newly acquired 28-foot pirogue Guts TFA, hopeful for a successful catch with his traditional filet nets.
The youngest of 13 children to his father, Neville Locario, and mother, Sheila Madoo, Curtis’ career path into fishing was a mantle passed down from previous family generations.
Curtis, who was not married or had children, celebrated his 37th birthday four days before he disappeared.
In an interview with the Express on August 3, Curtis’ niece, Kim Madoo, said on the day before his disappearance that Curtis spent the night at a friend’s house in Toco to be out at sea early the next day. The last the family heard was he had charged his phone at the seaside facilities in Salybia then headed out in his pirogue.
By the next afternoon, with no phone call from him that he had returned to shore, his family raised an alarm among the fisherfolk, police and Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard.
What the seafarers found was there was no trail to follow him, his boat or his equipment, said Madoo.
“We wonder if pirates attacked him or if his boat crashed. If either of these happened, we suspect we would have seen debris or items, like a cooler or rope, floating. But there was nothing. We wonder if he got lost at sea. He always had life jackets on the boat.
“The panic started on the morning of February 20. We contacted Toco police, Coast Guard, Anti-kidnapping Unit. Fishermen filled up their tanks with gas and went searching for three or four days, but nothing. We still cannot make sense of this and where he is. I have posted his picture everywhere on social media, but no feedback at all,” said Madoo.
Risky job
Madoo said the fishermen and Coast Guard officers treated the search for her uncle with urgency, and search teams were deployed during several days for him.
“Some went whole days, others went whole night looking out for him. They never found even his nets. The fishermen filled their tanks at their expense and did not think twice when they heard he was missing. The Coast Guard kept in regular contact with the family, and we think they did their best,” said the niece.
President of the Matelot King Fishing Association and chairman of Future Fishers Anderson Zoe recalled the extensive search for Curtis, whom he affectionately referred to as “Sandfly”.
Zoe told the Express, in a telephone interview on August 4, that the job of a local fisherman was risky, with no guarantee to return to the land and loved ones after every trip.
“This is not the first time that we, as fishermen, have seen a fellow fisherman vanish without a trace over the years. There are various factors involved when out at sea. For example, a larger vessel could have crashed into his, he may have encountered treacherous sea conditions at his maritime location or even some kind of negligence on his part,” said Zoe.
“We searched for Sandfly day and night, put out an all-points bulletin to fishermen throughout the North Coast, as far as Las Cuevas, for him in case the tide had dragged him across the coast. There was nothing,” he recalled.
Although Zoe described fishing as a dangerous job, he said the percentage of fishermen who venture out to the sea and do not return is minuscule compared to those who do and are financially rewarded with their catch. Fishermen in this country have to deal with a very archaic system, and the solution to this was a Global Positioning System (GPS) for the monitor of fishermen at sea by the national security services, he said.
He added that the development of this system was one of the aims of Future Fishers, a non-governmental organisation located in Matura, which was recently awarded $8 million through the Green Fund Executing Unit of the Ministry of Planning and Development towards achieving, among its list of goals, the protection and conservation of the nation’s coastal and marine resources.
“However, fishermen have expressed trust issues with the Government, and some do not want the GPS. Also, fishermen do not want to reveal their location at sea because that could be their fishing hotspot where they are getting the best catch,” he said.
Zoe said: “The sea can swallow you without any warning or trace. If Sandfly had a GPS on his vessel, at least we had a better chance of pinpointing his location and determining his route, and he, in turn, might have been able to send a signal if he was in trouble and needed assistance against pirates, engine trouble or injury.”
Blueprint for change
Secretary of Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) Gary Aboud told the Express, in a telephone interview on August 4, that he had proposed a national and public consultation to deal with the shortcomings of the fishing industry.
Aboud suggested that representatives from various fishing associations in T&T meet with Government representatives to brainstorm issues of national security “to come up with a blueprint to change the lives of the fisherfolk.”
“Instead of having satellite bases for the Coast Guard that they could quickly respond to disaster or threat, they have one master base. Instead of having smaller vessels that are similar to the Florida model, with small cutters that can respond very quickly, we spend hundreds of millions buying warships that are slow and difficult to navigate in shallow and treacherous terrain. We have a model of national security that continues to fail us,” he said.
Aboud added that the T&T Coast Guard should be equipped with maritime radars, improve and update maritime legislation, and implement a national standard for fishermen to be seaworthy, such as swimming training.
He said further, fishermen ought to also take responsibility for their lives and equip themselves with GPS on their vessels, life vests, and other gear to be prepared for any situation.
“There is the constant and repetitive risk of murderous bandits on the sea. Some people say that they are Venezuelan, but we know for a fact that they are Trinidadians who are murdering our men and working inside the fishing communities. They give information on who and when go out and give information to the pirates,” said Aboud.