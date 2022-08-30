...‘Difficulties’ to access grants

SCRAP Iron Dealers Association president Allan Ferguson yesterday introduced a woman to the media who is now jobless because of the ban on scrap iron exports who claimed she tried to access grants from the Ministry of Social Development and Social Development, but failed.
In a news release on Saturday, the ministry said it had taken note of the substantive issues raised in the media regarding scrap iron dealers and advised that they can apply for several grants the ministry offers, once they are eligible.
To describe the difficulties accessing the grants, Ferguson introduced Nancy Pierre, a ten-year veteran of the scrap iron industry, at a news conference at the association’s Caroni headquarters yesterday,
Pierre said, “I depend on this on this industry for money for my income as this is our job and since they ban scrap iron collection I have no means of any income coming in. I cannot pay my mortgage right now.”
She recalled that a few years ago she had an issue with a bank with regard to her mortgage which was settled under the condition that if she missed two months of mortgage payment the house would be seized.
She said she saw a video on YouTube from the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services directed at scrap iron workers where they only needed to show up at the ministry’s Chaguanas office with their identification card.
“It sounded easy, so I did that,” she said.
She said when she turned up at the office; however, an employee asked her, “who told me that I would get a grant?”
“They said they had nothing here concerning that,” she said.
She said she was told that she could go through the “normal” procedure to access a grant but it would take a few months.
“I need money now. What about my mortgage? If I miss two months payment I am out of my property,” she said.
The Express yesterday tried reaching out to Social Development and Family Services Minister Donna Cox, but calls and messages went unanswered.
—Gyasi Gonzales