Diptee: Adjust tastes, modify diet

Supermarket Association president Rajiv Diptee says the increase in food prices is an opportunity for consumers to rethink what they eat and change their diet in order to keep their grocery bills down.
This as he noted recent price increases as well as an expected increase in the price of flour—a staple for many households.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, Diptee said consumers have to adjust to the current realities. “We have to accept the fact that at some point in time, prices are going to adjust our taste,” he said.
“We are going to have to be making modifications to our diet. That is something we could all take a look at, in terms of what we choose to consume.”
Diptee said consumers should also be more mindful of wastage as prices increase.
“There is quite a lot of wastage on the side of consumers. We are working on strategies and programmes and trying to get the Government involved in some of these programmes to reduce wastage, maximise what is in your pantry or freezer or fridge, and also the benefits of meal planning...,” he said.
Additionally, he said people should grow what they can. However, he said even with these adjustments, people may still struggle with price increases which affect not only the food sector.
“The situation that the Russia-Ukraine war has put us all in is one where prices have escalated, and I think the public has a full appreciation of that because it’s not just food prices have gone up, it’s pharmaceuticals, it’s materials, etc.
“It is just something that is going to continue as long as the war is happening, and we also have to acknowledge that Covid is still around. The world has not returned to 100-per cent capacity as yet, so that is also a problem. We are also an import-dependent nation, where the basics are concerned. We get the bulk of our rice from Guyana; we import all the oil, and oil prices have gone up a lot in terms of the commodities market,” he said.
Careful consideration
On the expected increase in flour prices, Diptee said he was surprised this has not happened yet.
“Where flour prices are concerned, I have personally taken note that wheat prices have been rising and, in some cases, doubling since the beginning of the year,” he noted.
However, he said individual supermarkets should not be raising flour prices at this time.
“Supermarkets adjust prices based on their own operating costs... but supermarkets are not making any arbitrary moves to increase the prices. That is something that the market will keep them in check because if the price goes up noticeably so, the public will easily become aware of it via social media and the shoppers will just end up somewhere else to buy flour,” he said.
He said while some people may feel like supermarkets are arbitrarily increasing prices, this is not the case and supermarkets will only increase prices based on careful consideration.
“The institutional reputation of that supermarket will go down drastically in the eyes of the public. Members of the public can report that store to the Consumer Affairs Division where they have the power to launch an investigation into allegations of price-gouging.
“So, there are checks and balances, but leading supermarkets will not do it because their reputations are important in such a super saturated market,” he added.