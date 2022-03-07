Disabled and living in pain

The mother of a non-verbal autistic man says he has been deprived of treatment by the North Central Regional Health Authority for at least seven months. She said her son has been inundated with constant pain since August 2021.
And despite multiple pleas through the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago and direct pleas to the Authority’s CEO, Davlin Thomas, she says, her son’s condition has been met with no urgency from staff at the Mt Hope Hospital.
“He is non-verbal, I am his mother and I know when he is in pain. He can’t do some of the things he normally does. He was a happy child, he loved music and now some of the things he used to do, he just can’t do it. It is too long now, it is heart-breaking to see my child in so much pain. I don’t know what else to do and who else to talk to,” mother Paula Wilson told the Express last week.
Wilson said that her son, 29-year-old Kareem Wilson, requires anaesthesia to remove a total of four affected teeth in his mouth. Due to his status, she says, she was informed that the anaesthesia was a necessary step in extraction, without which the surgery could not be performed.
As a result of Covid-19, she was told that the procedure would be temporarily delayed. But since initial discussions in August, she said her son’s surgery has been put on the backburner, with the prescription of painkillers to buffer immense pain.
“He has had toothaches for such a long time. I have been dealing with Kareem in Mt Hope and every time he goes, they keep putting it off and putting it off. He is in so much pain. When you have a toothache, you want that tooth out the next day, but it has been almost seven months and right now he is in a lot of pain.”
“He must go under anaesthesiology. They must put them under because of their autism for them to operate safely. I met with the anaesthesiologist already and the last thing they said is that because of Covid-19 they haven’t gotten back some results. It’s been backward and forward. Every time you go it is something else. Nothing is happening,” she said.
Enrolled in multiple clinics, including the hospital’s special needs clinic and oral surgery clinic, she said he has been evaluated by numerous dentists in the interim. However, she says, each visit results in another delay. Her son, once a vibrant young man, has been reduced to discomfort and pain, she said.
Unable to afford private treatment, she says, her family has grown desperate for a response from the NCRHA.
“Private treatment is so expensive, and we checked it costs $11,000 just to use the theatre. My husband and I were self-employed and with the pandemic our business was locked down for two years. Right now, I am in CEPEP. My salary is so little, and I can’t even pay for a therapy session. I am still grateful to have something.”
“Every time I have to go up there, I have to borrow a vehicle or pay for transport to get him out there. For special children more needs to be done. Parents go through real trauma too and when you try to access anything for them it is a run around. It is like begging for something to get done. It is terrible and they need to do more,” she said.
In February, the Express was contacted by the Autistic Society, which relayed Kareem’s story. The Society told the Express that several letters were written on behalf of Wilson to the NCRHA and to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex (EWMSC) staff, pleading for a response.
These letters were also sent to the Express.
A letter penned by the Society’s president Teresina Sieunarine to William Adam J Smith, the senior lecturer, Faculty of Medical Sciences, described Wilson’s case in detail and asked for assistance.
“Dr Smith, we understand that resources are limited in the healthcare sector but wonder why the Special Needs Dental Clinic does not have the facility to use sedation, when very few persons with special needs would be able to have any dental work performed without being sedated. Can an anaesthesiologist be contracted from the Eric Williams Medical Sciences complex?”
“The charge to fill a cavity for a typical person may be $500 if done privately, but for a person with a disability like autism, the need for anaesthetic would make the cost of at least $5,000 unaffordable. Kareem’s situation is not unique. We know another young man with autism, Sean Noel, who visited the Special Needs Dental Clinic but again could not be helped and, in the end, unfortunately, all his teeth were removed when he was finally seen by a private surgeon at the age of 18 years,” she wrote.
The Society says it was referred to the NCRHA and the chief executive officer, Davlin Thomas.
A letter dated October 21 was then sent to Thomas by the Society.
The letter reads:
“On behalf of the board of the Autistic Society of Trinidad and Tobago I am appealing for your help in authorising the scheduling of anaesthesia for patients with autism spectrum. We wrote to Dr Balkaran, head of Special Needs Dental clinic, and Dr William Smith, director of the School of Dentistry.”
“At the moment there is an adult with autism who is non-verbal, and he has been experiencing pain since August. His family members are all distraught. Dr Balkaran has details of his dental condition which requires anaesthesia.”
“Dr Smith replied, ‘The University does not control the scheduling of general anaesthesia lists for the NCRHA surgery theatre. Only the CEO of the NCRHA will be able to assist here’ (reply to our letter 20 October) We hope you can assist us with this as it affects many persons with autism and other disabilities. Please let me know if you require further information.”
No response was received.
On Friday, February 25, the Express was told by Wilson that she again visited the Mt Hope Oral Surgery Clinic. A doctor at the clinic, she said, insisted that her son’s case was not an emergency and asked how she, as a mother, could tell he was in pain.
In tears Wilson said, “I just don’t know what else to do.”
ACTION
The Express reached out on multiple occasions to Thomas, and to the NCHRA for a response.
The following questions were asked:
Can anything be done to assist the said family with their issue?
Can you confirm that all dental procedures requiring anaesthesia have been halted at the EWMSC?
If not, have these procedures been halted for persons with special needs in particular?
Does the NCRHA not prioritise treatment of persons with disabilities?
If so, why?
No response was received.
Do you have a story to highlight or an issue in need of redress? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com