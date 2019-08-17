Disabled Josiah gets six passes at CSEC

Josiah Thomas was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth.
His arms and feet were deformed. And his parents were told that he was unable to lead a normal life.
But his mother, Sharon Thomas, wanted to give her son a chance at life.
And last week, the now 18-year-old Josiah secured six passes at the CSEC examinations.
“I cried tears of joy when I heard he had passed his exams because we both worked really hard. And I proved everyone wrong. I knew my son can lead a normal life. And I am going to encourage him to go further because I want when I am gone he will be able to stand on his own two feet,” Thomas said.
The former student of Princess Elizabeth Home for Children and Poole RC Primary School graduated from the Rio Claro East Secondary School last month.
And he intends to pursue a career path in information technology, he said.
In an interview with the Express on Saturday, Josiah said he had many challenges as a child but he was never discouraged.
“When I passed for that school children will look at me because I was different. I used a wheelchair and I didn’t look like them. Then everyone became accustomed to me being around and they started helping me. The staff was very nice. If I did not understand something the teacher will go over it again,” he said.
Josiah, who lived with his parents and older brother at Robert Village, Tableland, said he was pleased with his results and wanted to further his studies. “I love computers and I know a lot about them. I want to further my studies now and get a job in IT. This is my dream. But I will have to look for a school where there is wheelchair accessibility. That is my only challenge really,” he said.
Josiah said he was disappointed, however, that the authorities have not come up with a plan to assist the disabled.
He said many public places were not outfitted with wheelchair ramps or elevators.
And public buses, he said, was a challenge for him.
“When I was a child my mother would lift me onto the bus. I am 18 years old now and it is difficult for me. I don’t know how long my mother will be around to help me. I think the authorities need to review this and develop a plan for public transportation for the disabled,” he said.
His inspiration, he said, was the local government representative for Mayaro/ Guayaguayare, Kyron James.
“He spoke at my primary school and told us about overcoming his disability and I was really inspired by him. He also loved computers,” he said.
And Josiah had some advice for children with disabilities, “Don’t stop, despite your disability. You can lead a full life. You can do it.”
Minister in the Ministry of Education and Moruga/Tableland MP Dr Lovell Francis has also recognised Josiah Thomas.
He posted to social media, “ Being in education is the greatest thing....Everyone please join me in celebrating young Mr Josiah Thomas of Tableland a student of the Rio Claro East Secondary School. Josiah was diagnosed at birth with cerebral palsy but through sheer grit, determination, hard work and the support of a loving and dedicated mother, he has graduated with SIX (YES SIX) subjects at CSEC including a grade 1. Not even a broken leg suffered on the eve of these exams proved able to deter him. Congrats to Josiah, his mother, his Student Aide and the whole New Grant and Rio Claro East Families. What a Champion!!”