THE Office of the Prime Minister has been directed by the High Court to reconsider a request made by Dr Devant Maharaj to disclose the report into allegations of sexual misconduct by former sport minister Darryl Smith.
The report was prepared by a three-member investigative committee into allegations of sexual misconduct by the former People’s National Movement (PNM) government sport minister.
Justice Nadia Kangaloo made the order after Maharaj, a former transport minister in the People’s Partnership administration, brought legal proceedings challenging the decision of the PM’s Office in March 2019 to not disclose the report.
In addition to disclosing the report, Justice Kangaloo ordered that a copy of the settlement agreement between Smith and Carrie-Ann Moreau, a former employee of the Sport Ministry who was said to be the victim and was paid $150,000, be disclosed.
Moreau was paid the money after claiming her employment at the ministry was unlawfully terminated following the allegations against Smith.
The judge declared on September 6 that the decision to not disclose the information was unlawful, irrational, unfair and amounted to a breach of the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The Office of the Prime Minister was also directed to pay Maharaj’s legal costs in bringing the action.
Non-disclosure clause
The FOIA request was made on November 27, 2018, after the committee was appointed by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to investigate the allegations made by Moreau against Smith, and after she was paid $150,000 for wrongful dismissal, which included a non-disclosure clause.
Having received no response to the request, a pre-action protocol letter was prepared by attorneys from Freedom Law Chambers, headed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, and issued to the PM’s Office.
It was not until March 19, 2019, that a response was forthcoming to attorney Che Dindial.
The response stated that the information being sought was deemed exempt under the FOIA as the information contained therein was obtained in confidence.
“With regards to the settlement agreement, the Office of the Prime Minister is not a party to that agreement. Furthermore, that agreement contains a non-disclosure clause, of which we would be in violation if we were to share said agreement with you.
“In this regard, we believe that since the agreement contains information that was communicated under the understanding that it would remain confidential, that it is also exempt pursuant to Section 32 (1) (b) of the Freedom of Information Act,” the response had stated.
It had gone on to add that the disclosure of the information would be contrary to the public interest because the disclosure would be reasonably likely to impair the ability of a public authority to obtain similar information in the future.
The ruling
But in her ruling, Justice Kangaloo said she was not in agreement with the position taken by attorneys representing the PM’s Office.
The court questioned whether disclosure could be deemed as contrary to the public’s interest when it concerned allegations of sexual misconduct; made against a public figure, to wit, a minister of government; by an employee of his ministry; which employee took the minister to court (for wrongful dismissal); and then the court matter was settled by payment to the employee in the sum of $150,000.
In her view, Justice Kangaloo said this could not be considered to be contrary to the public’s interest.
“If the Defendant had found the documents to be exempt, ought it not of its own accord, or at the very least by the express invitation contained in the FOIA Request, engaged in the balancing exercise mandated by the Section 35 public interest override?
“Ought not the Defendant, with all of the attendant investigation of the public interest factors for and against the disclosure considered, weighed and communicated such to the Claimant in response to the FOIA Request?” the judge asked.
Justice Kangaloo said she had to decline to supplant the court’s own decision for that of the defendant in this matter.
“The Court declines to do so as it accepts that in this particular case the Defendant is indubitably better placed to reconsider its decision in light of the myriad contextual lenses through which the Defendant should look to respond to the FOIA request,” she said.
Further, the judge said that in her view, the benefits of disclosing the information greatly outweighed those of it being kept confidential.
She said the case involved women’s rights and equality related to sexual harassment claims, and also involved the use of public funds in the settlement agreement.
“Disclosure would promote democratic participation and enhance government decision scrutiny; Consideration of future growth and development; Disclosure would promote the public interest in safe employment; Disclosure would promote transparency and accountability of government decisions; Disclosure would reveal the reasons for the government’s decisions regarding Darryl Smith and the relevant background to those decisions,” stated Justice Kangaloo.