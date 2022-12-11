Discussions with Quanten ‘terminated’

THE Government has closed its talks with United States bidder Quanten LLC for the purchase of the former Petrotrin oil refinery, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on Friday.
The PM said the State’s negotiator, Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd (TPHL), on December 5, 2022, “properly terminated” discussions with Quanten, after talks with its “professional international advisors”.
Rowley said TPHL had followed due diligence in exploring Quanten’s interest in the refinery, but the process “did not deliver a workable, usable solution”.
He was responding to Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee during Questions to the Prime Minister, in Parliament.
Rowley said as of December 5, TPHL was not in talks with any party for the purchase of the refinery and “the door is still open”.
He said TPHL will continue its exploration of any interested entities and “there have been a number of entities expressing interest”.
Asked whether the Government planned to go back out in search of bidders, Rowley said this “does not guarantee we would find someone”.
He said TPHL may also look at where there is any regional interest, adding, “We are always available. The door is always open.”
The prime minister also sought to clarify any implication by the Opposition that the Government had given a date that the refinery would restart and that the United National Congress’ (UNC) approach was “purely misleading”.
He said when the refinery was shut down, it was not with the intention that it would be restarted on a particular date.
“It was the Government coming out of the refining business. In Trinidad and Tobago, the owner of the refinery has come out of the refining business,” he said. “If we are lucky enough to find someone who is interested and has oil to refine, we will all be happy.”
Rowley said the Government had stated clearly that if anyone had an interest in the refinery as it was “closed and we are out of the business”, such an entity would be entertained.
He added, “The reason we came out is that we did not have the oil to sustain a refinery in an efficient way and we were importing oil to refine and losing on every barrel.”
He stressed that TPHL would continue to explore and assess, whether by going back out or by receiving bids from interested parties.
Asked by Lee whether the Government would consider returning to the refining business, the PM said “going back into the refining business without an oil supply is UNC madhouse business”.