Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

THE labour movement yesterday poised itself to issue a “clarion call” to public servants to soon take time to “rest and reflect”, as it warned the Government to reconsider its offer of a four per cent wage increase.

Following a “Journey for Justice” march through Port of Spain from 10 a.m. yesterday, union leaders called on workers to be ready to answer a call to take time for reflection, as the Government must be made to “feel” the impact of its position on wage negotiations.