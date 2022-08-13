Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Members of the NUGFW

NOT BACKING DOWN: Members of the NUGFW union protest against the four per cent wage increase offered by the Chief Personnel Officer, during the trade union march yesterday, along the Brian Lara Promenade opposite the Eric Williams Financial Complex, Port of Spain.

Armed with their bells, flutes and whistles, and sporting T-shirts with messages like “United In Struggle”, labour leaders and throngs of workers and supporters marched through the streets of Port of Spain to register their angst against the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer to public sector workers.

Before moving off, they had assembled under punishing sunshine on the Brian Lara Promenade. Among those leading the march were the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN). Before the protest began in earnest, prayers were recited in Hindu, Orisha, Muslim and Christian traditions. Comrade David Henry reminded everyone “they were not wrestling against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places”. As the steelpan played in the background, everyone lustily sang the National Anthem.

JTUM president and Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget was adamant they were “not accepting four per cent.” Without naming Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Roget said: “We are going after the short man...that leprechaun (a small, mischievous spirit in Irish folklore).”

And off they went on the “Journey For Justice” to the strains of iconic calypsonian and recently minted Order of Caricom recipient David Rudder’s “High Mas” and the late Morvant calypsonian Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) “Die With My Dignity”.

PM disrespectful

Resplendent in his African attire, Natuc president Michael Annisette mounted the truck and wasted no time in lambasting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

Amid the cacophony, his sonorous voice reverberated, “Black (Afro-Trinidadians) people We Strong. The People’s National Movement will pay the price. We not taking four per cent. We going back to the ancestors...to Africa...for spiritual guidance.”

As Annisette’s message drifted, Rowley’s recorded voice took centre stage, “We not closing down Petrotrin.” Annisette interjected, “Rowley, yuh lie. You are too disrespectful. You don’t care about the women and children. This protest is not just about not taking four per cent.”

An avalanche of protesters inched closed and gave the burly gentleman the thumbs up. Passers-by took selfies of the passing parade. Hucksters sold water, beers, cigarettes, snow cones and cotton candy. They seemed to be enjoying brisk sales. A protester waved his massive placard, etched with the call for “Workers Unite To Fight.”

Annisette played a clip of the late Prime Minister Patrick Manning’s woeful review of Rowley’s conduct. Manning had likened Rowley to “a raging bull.” Strains of San Fernando’s iconic calypsonian Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Bun Dem” surfaced, and Annisette yelled, “Rowley, bun you. Give him the fire. Young black males are killing each other. Shooting each other. Which person in Laventille can bring in cocaine and guns?”

Surveying the crowd, which had morphed into a Carnivalesque mood, OWTU’s education and research officer, Ozzi Warwick, boasted, “We have great weather and a good turnout.”

Omnipresent, Rudder’s “Haiti”, with reference to the late liberators Toussaint L’Ouverture and Jacques Dessalines, and Bally’s “Shaka” propelled protesters. They continued to dance, chant and gyrate to the music of the late soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) and Jamaican icon Bob Marley’s “One Love”. Dancing couple Sean Dyett and Samantha Harripersad were also a live source of entertainment.

More support needed

Having made their way past places like the Red House on St Vincent Street and PSA headquarters on Abercromby Street, and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) office on Henry Street, the disgruntled army returned to the Promenade. An umbrella canopy formed when a shower fell. Consensus among leaders and die-hard supporters was “it had scored”. But several commentators felt they could have gotten more support from a wider cross-section of the society.

Making sweet music by rubbing an enamel cup along an elongated flute, Hayden London said: “It was great. I felt more people who are hurting at the four per cent could have come out.”

His friend, Fyzabad resident Adigun Samuel, added: “I have the spirit of (Tubal Uriah “Buzz”) Butler in me. I don’t take protests lightly. The country should show more solidarity for labour. Don’t take our freedoms for granted. We are in perilous times. We have to show more patriotism. We have to protect our democracy.”

Point Fortin resident Marcia Richards felt the march went well “but we should have had more people. Workers are not settling for four per cent. People can’t live on 2013 salaries. People are complaining about four per cent. But they are not in the march. They are cowards.”

Pointing out there were more than 5,000 teachers in the country but who were on vacation, teacher Moonek Matthews, a graduate of Barataria Secondary, however said more teachers could have come out and showed support.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

SHAKEDOWN TIME

SHAKEDOWN TIME

THE labour movement yesterday poised itself to issue a “clarion call” to public servants to soon take time to “rest and reflect”, as it warned the Government to reconsider its offer of a four per cent wage increase.

Following a “Journey for Justice” march through Port of Spain from 10 a.m. yesterday, union leaders called on workers to be ready to answer a call to take time for reflection, as the Government must be made to “feel” the impact of its position on wage negotiations.

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

‘Young adult male’ latest Covid death

A “young adult male” with no known comorbidities is the country’s latest Covid-19-related death, while new positive cases have climbed to 393.

In its daily clinical update yesterday, the Ministry of Health stated the fatality was recorded for the previous 24 hours, placing the country’s pandemic death toll at 4,071 people.

A total of 181 people are in hospital and 6,845 are in self-isolation.

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Armed with their bells, flutes and whistles, and sporting T-shirts with messages like “United In Struggle”, labour leaders and throngs of workers and supporters marched through the streets of Port of Spain to register their angst against the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer to public sector workers.

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Shamfa: 11 occupants served with eviction notices

Member of Parliament of Tobago West Shamfa Cudjoe says to date 11 Crown Point land occupants were served eviction notices and refused to negotiate with the State for acquisition of their properties.

In a Facebook post yesterday, she said for every month the State is not allowed access to the earmarked space to carry out expansion of the ANR Robinson International Airport, taxpayers lose at least $5 million.

Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Six Trinidadians charged in Harbour ­Master fracas

Six Trinidadians, including a police officer, were arrested and charged yesterday in connection with the ­incident involving world javelin champion Anderson Peters, which occurred on board the Harbour ­Master vessel on Wednesday in ­Grenada.

Recommended for you