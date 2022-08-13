Disgruntled ‘army’ united in the streets

Armed with their bells, flutes and whistles, and sporting T-shirts with messages like “United In Struggle”, labour leaders and throngs of workers and supporters marched through the streets of Port of Spain to register their angst against the Government’s four per cent wage increase offer to public sector workers.
Before moving off, they had assembled under punishing sunshine on the Brian Lara Promenade. Among those leading the march were the National Trade Union Centre (Natuc), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and Federation of Independent Trade Unions (FITUN). Before the protest began in earnest, prayers were recited in Hindu, Orisha, Muslim and Christian traditions. Comrade David Henry reminded everyone “they were not wrestling against flesh and blood, but against spiritual wickedness in high places”. As the steelpan played in the background, everyone lustily sang the National Anthem.
JTUM president and Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) president general Ancel Roget was adamant they were “not accepting four per cent.” Without naming Finance Minister Colm Imbert, Roget said: “We are going after the short man...that leprechaun (a small, mischievous spirit in Irish folklore).”
And off they went on the “Journey For Justice” to the strains of iconic calypsonian and recently minted Order of Caricom recipient David Rudder’s “High Mas” and the late Morvant calypsonian Singing Sandra’s (Sandra Des Vignes-Millington) “Die With My Dignity”.
PM disrespectful
Resplendent in his African attire, Natuc president Michael Annisette mounted the truck and wasted no time in lambasting Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Amid the cacophony, his sonorous voice reverberated, “Black (Afro-Trinidadians) people We Strong. The People’s National Movement will pay the price. We not taking four per cent. We going back to the ancestors...to Africa...for spiritual guidance.”
As Annisette’s message drifted, Rowley’s recorded voice took centre stage, “We not closing down Petrotrin.” Annisette interjected, “Rowley, yuh lie. You are too disrespectful. You don’t care about the women and children. This protest is not just about not taking four per cent.”
An avalanche of protesters inched closed and gave the burly gentleman the thumbs up. Passers-by took selfies of the passing parade. Hucksters sold water, beers, cigarettes, snow cones and cotton candy. They seemed to be enjoying brisk sales. A protester waved his massive placard, etched with the call for “Workers Unite To Fight.”
Annisette played a clip of the late Prime Minister Patrick Manning’s woeful review of Rowley’s conduct. Manning had likened Rowley to “a raging bull.” Strains of San Fernando’s iconic calypsonian Black Stalin’s (Leroy Calliste) “Bun Dem” surfaced, and Annisette yelled, “Rowley, bun you. Give him the fire. Young black males are killing each other. Shooting each other. Which person in Laventille can bring in cocaine and guns?”
Surveying the crowd, which had morphed into a Carnivalesque mood, OWTU’s education and research officer, Ozzi Warwick, boasted, “We have great weather and a good turnout.”
Omnipresent, Rudder’s “Haiti”, with reference to the late liberators Toussaint L’Ouverture and Jacques Dessalines, and Bally’s “Shaka” propelled protesters. They continued to dance, chant and gyrate to the music of the late soca artiste Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) and Jamaican icon Bob Marley’s “One Love”. Dancing couple Sean Dyett and Samantha Harripersad were also a live source of entertainment.
More support needed
Having made their way past places like the Red House on St Vincent Street and PSA headquarters on Abercromby Street, and the Communications Workers Union (CWU) office on Henry Street, the disgruntled army returned to the Promenade. An umbrella canopy formed when a shower fell. Consensus among leaders and die-hard supporters was “it had scored”. But several commentators felt they could have gotten more support from a wider cross-section of the society.
Making sweet music by rubbing an enamel cup along an elongated flute, Hayden London said: “It was great. I felt more people who are hurting at the four per cent could have come out.”
His friend, Fyzabad resident Adigun Samuel, added: “I have the spirit of (Tubal Uriah “Buzz”) Butler in me. I don’t take protests lightly. The country should show more solidarity for labour. Don’t take our freedoms for granted. We are in perilous times. We have to show more patriotism. We have to protect our democracy.”
Point Fortin resident Marcia Richards felt the march went well “but we should have had more people. Workers are not settling for four per cent. People can’t live on 2013 salaries. People are complaining about four per cent. But they are not in the march. They are cowards.”
Pointing out there were more than 5,000 teachers in the country but who were on vacation, teacher Moonek Matthews, a graduate of Barataria Secondary, however said more teachers could have come out and showed support.