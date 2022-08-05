‘Disheartening to hear’

The Central Bank is seeking to keep secret the amount of money in unpaid salaries and benefits it intends to pay to its former governor Jwala Rambarran after he was illegally fired from the position in 2015.

In June, Justice Devindra Rampersad found that Rambarran’s termination on the advice of Finance Minister Colm Imbert was unlawful, and ordered that the Central Bank—though not a party in the proceedings—calculate the monies owed to him from the day of his dismissal until July 2017, when his five-year term would have expired.