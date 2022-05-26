DISMISS PRIVY COUNCIL

Attorney General Reginald Armour yesterday shared his pain over the fact that the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) is not yet Trinidad and Tobago’s final appellate court.
He was speaking during the debate of a private motion moved by Independent Senator Anthony Vieira that the CCJ be recognised as the final Court of Appeal for Trinidad and Tobago.
“I share Senator Vieira’s passion...and I share a degree of pain because as a Caribbean person, proud of being a Caribbean person, I find it difficult to understand and to accept why do we lack confidence in ourselves to take that final step,” said Armour.
He said there is a responsibility on all who belong to institutions to discharge responsibilities in a manner to give the public reason as to why they should trust the CCJ to become this country’s final Court of Appeal.
He applauded and praised Vieira for bringing the motion.
Armour disclosed that within the first week of assumption of office as AG, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley gave him his “unequivocal support” for making a main plank of his tenure in office the completion of this country’s journey to fulfil its treaty obligations of acceding to the Caribbean Court of Justice as its final Court of Appeal to replace the London-based Privy Council.
“We signed, we affirmed and we are here in breach; we must move to accomplish that three-quarter vote in the other place (House of Representatives) and the two-thirds vote in this August chamber (Senate),” he said.
Fair judicial personalities
Armour noted that in 2012, Kamla Persad-Bissessar herself had spoken about bidding goodbye to the Privy Council.
He said he can think of no reason or obstacle to Persad-Bissessar now lending her support with the requisite votes to make the CCJ this country’s final appellate court.
Noting that T&T is the seat of the CCJ, Armour said his “personal thesis” is that a lack of confidence is the driver behind acceding to the CCJ.
He emphasised that CCJ judges have a deeper understanding of the issues before them that affect Caribbean people.
“It is so very critical that we have as our apex court of Trinidad and Tobago a court which is born of us,” he said.
“Today, two of the members of the Caribbean Court of Justice are a son and a daughter of this country, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; how could we possibly fear that our own supremely and empirically intelligent and fair judicial personalities are unable to deliver to us the justice which we require and the fair play which is so important to any society,” he said.
Armour said some of the statistics that go to show the quality of the CCJ as an apex court are very important.
He said four countries are signatories to the CCJ.
Barbados has seen an almost 418 per cent increase in the number of decisions rendered by its final court in the 18 years since its accession to the CCJ while Belize has seen a 100 per cent increase in the number of judgments handed down by the CCJ, he said.
Dominica has seen a 133 per cent increase in the number of judgments handed down by the CCJ, and this speaks to access to justice, he added.
Affordable fees
Armour also spoke about affordability for the poor man to access justice.
“The fact of the matter is...the poor man and woman in the streets of the Caribbean community can afford to get access to the apex court, the Caribbean Court of Justice, as their final Court of Appeal,” he said.
“They don’t have to sell their homes and to mortgage their children’s homes to buy sterling pounds to go to the Privy Council to pronounce on a boundary dispute over the size of a partition drain between one neighbour and the other,” he added.
Armour said the CCJ appellate jurisdiction rules make specific provisions to facilitate affordability of access, such as the capping of fees depending on the nature of the appeal.
The court’s most pivotal function, he said, is to provide access to justice to Caribbean people.
“An access which Caribbean people do not have to the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, and even when they get there, as the judges of the Privy Council themselves say, they are so far removed that they are unable to do justice on matters that involve deep-seated societal community issues,” he said.
He said there have been reports of Privy Council judges saying they will defer matters before them to the local court because these are not matters which they feel confident of being able to speak because they involve circumstances of local culture and history.
Armour noted the great expense to get to the Privy Council, only for them to send back matters to local courts. “We are self-defeating in our fear of taking that ultimate step,” he said.
Pointing out that T&T has made a substantial investment in the CCJ, he said the building that is occupied by the CCJ in Port of Spain is afforded by the T&T Government.
“Trinidad’s loan which went towards its initial capital outlay has been repaid; why are we not taking that final step of completing our sovereign independence?” he asked.