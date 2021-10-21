IT was mayhem and disorder, right off the bat.
The chaos would ordinarily not have been tolerated by the Speaker, whose duty is to maintain order in the House, but yesterday Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George, presiding over an extraordinary sitting of the House, followed by a meeting of the Electoral College to deal with an impeachment motion to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes, relaxed the rules and, as a consequence, it was pandemonium, constant and long desk-banging and continuous shouting from the Opposition.
The impeachment motion was voted on and defeated at the Electoral College—by a vote of 24 for, and 47 against, for a total of 71 voting members. (PNM’s Esmond Forde and UNC’s Rushton Paray were absent.)
But it was a session for the ages and would have an enduring place in the parliamentary annals, as viewers and listeners were shocked at what they were witnessing.
Independent senators were verbally criticised for voting against the impeachment motion, with chants of “Shame! and “PNM!” and “Allyuh singing for allyuh supper!” from the Opposition after each Independent each registered a negative vote. When Independent Senator Varma Deyalsingh (whose cousin is Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh) voted against the motion, they said “PNM!”
But it was Independent Senator Charrise Seepersad who bore the brunt of the adverse scrutiny, as she had to endure the repeated calls for the Speaker (as Chairman of the Electoral College) to put her out of the proceedings on a account of alleged conflict of interest, even after the Speaker had declined the “urging” to “advise any member to refrain from participating in this process” because it would be a travesty of the very democratic principles of which Parliament is the symbol.
“Shouldn’t the Senator Seepersad recuse herself?” Anil Roberts asked repeatedly, a point which was also hammered by St Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen. When the soft-spoken Seepersad registered her negative vote, there was a loud outburst of “Aaaaaah” led by Roberts, who said: “Independent senators? Oh Lord, this country sweet.”
In the two and a half hours of bacchanal, all of the dialogue in the chamber took place between the House Speaker and the Opposition members, while the Government Bench remained silent.
Padarath: Who voted for you?
The passion coming from the well of the chamber engulfed the proceedings.
During the melee, UNC Senator David Nakhid got up and boldly accused the Speaker “of bringing the Chair into a position of ridicule”, while Princes Town MP Barry Padarath dared to tell the Chairman (Speaker) this: “Madame, the people voted for us, who voted for you?”
UNC MP Rudy Indarsingh accused the Speaker of “hijacking” the House. “Madame Speaker, the leak in the Red House has apparently washed away democracy,” Indarsingh’s baritone voice shouted.
The Opposition also complained that their mikes were being turned off. (Usually if the Speaker’s mike is on, other mikes are off.) They even accused the parliamentary staff of colluding with the Speaker to turn off their mikes. Roberts began to directly engage the technical sound staff. At one point, the Opposition benches shouted: “Put on the mike!” as they banged the desks for a sustained period. “Only you (the Speaker) have a voice,” Jayanti Lutchmedial shouted. “Put off the Speaker’s mike,” the Opposition chanted. “Our mikes are permanently shut. Is she (Annisette-George) voted,” another Opposition member shouted.
Annisette-George was alone as she faced the jaunts. On a number of occasions, several members of the Opposition were standing at the same time, speaking over one another, making it impossible at times to hear what was being said.
“Madame Speaker, have you given instructions for the Opposition to be muted?”... “Have you given a directive to silence the Opposition?” Ameen shouted several times. “Member for St Augustine, you seem to have forgotten the procedure that you stand only when you are recognised,” Annisette-George said. “And there is no need to shout,” she added.
‘Death to democracy’
The Opposition started saying that they could not vote because they were not miked. They also argued that the senators could not vote because the Speaker did not allow the Opposition Leader to present the motion in the Electoral College. (Persad-Bissessar was allowed to present the motion only in the House of Representatives). This is what the guidelines stated was the procedure outlined in the Constitution for this Section 36 motion.
UNC senators contended that they didn’t know what they were being called upon to vote on. “I would like to know what I am voting on. I have not had the benefit of hearing the motion,” he said. And Opposition Members said the same applied to Government senators who didn’t know what they were being asked to vote for because they were not in the House when the motion was proposed. Wade Mark asked Works Minister Rohan Sinanan if he had read the motion. “Allyuh read the motion to Rohan, nah!” Ameen shouted.
One Opposition Member accused the President, Prime Minister and former Police Service Commission chairman, Bliss Seepersad (sister to Charrise Seepersad) of hiding behind the Speaker’s robes. “This is the death to democracy,” former speaker Wade Mark declared.
Speaker stands ground
Under Announcements by the Speaker, the Speaker is normally heard in silence, but the Opposition members completely ignored this rule yesterday.
Annisette-George, first as Speaker and then as chairman of the Electoral College, stood her ground and displayed forbearance as she was ceaselessly interrupted, confronted, challenged and tested by a determined, vociferous, and at times raucous Opposition bench. The Opposition bench remained adamant about not accepting the guidelines of the Speaker for the conduct of the proceedings which stated, among other things, that there would be no debate. They also rejected her response to a letter sent by the Opposition Leader questioning and objecting to the guidelines. The Speaker’s response to Persad-Bissessar’s letter was made in the public glare in the form of an “Announcement” by the Speaker. The Speaker said she wanted to set the record straight for the listening public and for Members of Parliament, since Persad Bissessar’s letter had been widely circulated in the traditional and social media.
“The reasons for the guidelines are being explained under (the item) Announcement by the Speaker,” she said. But UNC MPs were having none of that, and Annisette-George was interrupted on at least 50 occasions during her “Announcement”.
UNC members wanted the Opposition Leader’s letter read into the Parliament records as well. And then they wanted the Opposition Leader to have the right to reply to the Speaker’s submission, something which the Speaker said was not provided for under the rules. “You (Speaker) are casting aspersions without giving her the benefit of the right to respond,” Oropouche West MP Dave Tancoo stated. “We demand an “Announcement, too,” Naparima MP Rodney Charles stated.
The Speaker’s announcement provoked the ire of the Opposition at times.
“It is strikingly odd that the Leader of Opposition would refer to a clear provision of the Constitution as absurd. All of us assembled here swore an oath to uphold the Constitution, the very Constitution that the Member is now labelling as absurd because it is at variance with her misguided opinion,” the Speaker said. “What!!!!” the Opposition MPs chorused. “Imputing improper motives!” Ravi Ratiram said, to loud desk-thumping. “I overrule,” the Speaker said. “Is it that anything could be said about anybody in the House in an Announcement (by the Speaker)?” Ratiram asked.
“Member for Caroni Central, we are all guided by the Standing Order... and the House allows for robust discussion,” she said. “For one-way discussion,” Rudy Indarsingh chimed in. “No robust discussion today, none whatsoever,” another Opposition MP added.
Kamla rips Speaker’s Guidelines
Eventually when Persad-Bissessar went to the podium to propose her motion, she began with a response to the Speaker’s announcement. Persad-Bissessar wanted a debate on the motion, arguing that a motion must be debated. But the Speaker contended that the Constitution required the full particulars of the motion as filed needed to be read without debate.
“These guidelines seem to have forgotten the origin of the word ‘Parliament’,” Persad-Bissessar stated, straying from the wording of the motion as filed and instead addressing the Speaker’s guidelines. “Has my mike been muted?” Persad-Bissessar asked, as the Speaker rose to her feet. “Why are we muting the Opposition Leader’s microphone?” Ratiram enquired.
“Would you kindly propose your motion in the text of your motion,” the Speaker said. But Persad-Bisssessar undauntedly stated, to loud desk-thumping: “Those guidelines are illegal, null and void.” Then dramatically ripping the guidelines as she spoke. “We are participating in these proceedings under protest,” the Opposition Leader said, to desk banging.
The Opposition Leader also wanted a secret ballot, arguing that the rules called for voting at the Electoral College to be done by secret ballot. The Speaker rejoined that the secret ballot rules for the Electoral College only apply to a contested election for President.
When the Clerk called on each of the Opposition MPs to confirm that their signature was on the motion, Opposition MPs had much more to say much more than just a simple yes. “I support the motion. This is a breach of process,” Tancoo said. “I support the motion. You (the Speaker) have done a disservice to the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” said Padarath. “I support the motion. I strenuously disagree with this illegal process,” said another Opposition member.