‘Dispute embarrassing’

WHO chose the Roxborough Folk Performers Company to represent Tobago in New York and for what purpose? Where is the accountability for the funds used to sponsor the group?
And where is the promised review of Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Deputy Chief Secretary Watson Duke by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine?
These questions are being asked by former head of the Public Service, Reginald Dumas.
Augustine last Thursday had said a review would be undertaken after Duke took to social media and posted a video in which he criticised Augustine over the handling of funding for the Roxborough Folk Performers Company on New York.
“He has promised a statement and one expects a statement. A statement he said would have been issued by the weekend. Weekend has come and gone and I don’t know what is holding things up, but we expect a statement,” Dumas told the Express on Monday.
Dumas said the public spat between Duke and Augustine has the country looking foolish, and he is wondering what nature of governance in Tobago is this. “So these people, in the interest of Tobago and the wider interest of Trinidad and Tobago, should sort themselves out, because they are embarrassing people here. They’re looking quite frankly idiotic and they are not helping their image at all,” Dumas said.
Dumas said Duke labelling the Chief Secretary as a liar is both embarrassing and awkward, as this is something he should not have done. “You send the wrong message entirely about your own administration because you’re the Deputy Chief Secretary, and you damage Mr Augustine’s credibility, that is the credibility of the organisation and the administration to which you belong. Why would you want to do that?” Dumas said.
Facebook videos
Dumas said the episode is most unfortunate and he is calling on Duke to stop posting social media videos on the matter. “How does that help the situation? You’re making Tobago look foolish. How does issuing more Facebook videos attacking the Chief Secretary and attacking this one, and that one, and calling for the taxpayer to pay for a folk choir that, as far as I know, was never chosen to represent Tobago. Why should the taxpayer be paying for this? Can anyone tell me ? Is money not needed to fix schools in Tobago and repair schools in Tobago? The sending of a folk choir takes precedence over education? Since when?” Dumas said.
Further, Dumas is wondering who chose the Roxborough Folk Performers Company to represent Tobago, and for what purpose? Where is the accountability of the funds sponsored to the group? “How did it come up at all and if the THA is going to use taxpayers’ money, this is taxpayers monies we talking about now, in the amount according to the Chief Secretary of over $400,000 to assist them with the airfare. Then we have to ask questions what is the airfare between Scarborough and New York.
For 27 people is going to amount to $400,000? If it doesn’t amount to $400,000 how can you say that you are assisting them with the airfare but that means that there is some other part that the airfare was even bigger. If the airfare is less than $400,000 for the 27 people then the question arises: what has happened to the rest of the money,” he said.
In a media release on Sunday, the Roxborough Folk Performers Company stated it is focused on promoting the culture of Tobago but did not specify at which events the group performed in New York.
There have been videos showing some members of the group in Labour Day celebrations in New York.