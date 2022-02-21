Distress in Diego

FOR four months, one resident of Anne Avenue in Diego Martin says he has been denied efficient access to his own home.
The recent construction of box drains in the area, he said, has left both his driveway and walkways severed and caused damage to a property wall that now threatens to undermine his home.
And after weeks of seeking redress, he told the Express that he has grown frustrated with a lack of action from relevant authorities.
In 2021, the Express highlighted the plight of Anne Avenue residents who called for a timely response from the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC) in restoring access to their homes.
Walkways and driveways throughout the area, they said, were affected by the corporation’s drainage project which began in September 2021, intended to alleviate severe flooding.
As a result, residents resorted to walking on wooden planks to access their homes.
“Yesterday I was unable to leave my property, as both my driveway and pedestrian walkway have been demolished. We were under adverse weather alert. The rains made the only access to my property—a 12-inch plank placed across the demolished driveway—slippery. I am also unable to carry groceries, large or heavy packages across that narrow plank,” one resident told the Express last October.
In November, councillor for the area Catherine Mendez responded to residents’ concerns, indicating that although the project posed some inconvenience, it was “well needed” to address the issue of flooding.
“It is to be noted that this project is one that is well needed in that community to mitigate flooding. As such, it is expected to create some inconvenience to the residents because of its scope. While I am unable to give an estimated completion date for the project, I will continue my ongoing discussions with the residents to ensure minimal inconvenience during the project life cycle,” said Mendez.
But three months later, the resident, who asked not to be named, told the Express that his home remains compromised by the construction.
“They haven’t said anything for four months now. I am still using the planks to get to and from my roadway. I put some ply to get my car inside, I am a mechanic and I do side jobs and I haven’t been able to do that since September. I am still ‘walking the plank’,” he said.
According to the resident, the wall bordering the front of his home was damaged during construction by a backhoe excavating the area.
The resident said a letter was written to the corporation addressing the damage to his wall and by October, a response was received in writing. The letter from the corporation, which was sent to the Express, stated that his matter would be investigated and reported.
A second letter penned by residents, dated November 27, 2021, was sent to the corporation. A copy of this letter was also sent to the Express.
The resident stated that the issue was again voiced in the letter.
“One resident’s walkway was completely demolished without cutting, and the fence wall was damaged. There has been no further work on the drain in front of this property. There is also a constant pool of water causing further damage to the foundation of this property as well as a health hazard as it is a breeding ground for mosquitoes,” the letter states.
Throughout various points in the project, he said, he attempted to seek redress from the corporation. However, as the months passed, he said no action was taken to repair the damage and, in addition to this, the walkway and driveways to his property remain severed.
House cracking
“Works continued with the construction of the box drain from the bottom of Anne Avenue up to the property just before mine (the one highlighted in your article). I wrote another e-mail dated November 29, 2021, to the DMRC chairman, Alderman Sigler Jack, about the issues on construction of the box drain, and copied the DRMC CEO and the councillor.
“To date, no further construction work has been done on the box drain, property wall, walkway, driveway and curbside at the front of my residence, since being demolished on September 28, 2021, and I have not received any further response from the DMRC,” he said.
In addition to the delayed action, he said, a continuous Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) leak in a neighbouring property had waterlogged the incomplete drain.
The constant flow, he said, has affected the already compromised home and has started cracking the front of his home.
“The house before mine has a WASA leak that flows continuously, and the drains are always full. When they lock off the water, it drains down. Where my wall and the boundary are, the water is seeping underneath, it is undermining the road in front of my house and is affecting the wall. I am still waiting for them to repair that. WASA came after I reported that leak since 2020. When they first came, I showed them the leak under the neighbour’s walkway and they refused to dig it up. I constantly have water flowing in front of me.
“It started cracking in front of the house. I wrote the CEO and the alderman, and I spoke to one of the engineers who came out here and he came out to check and he said ‘yeah, they are going to fix it’ but still nothing. They said the contractor has to complete issues with other residents, but they haven’t been out since,” he said.
The Express contacted Mendez in January for a response via WhatsApp. Mendez told the Express that she was not aware of this situation. She said that she would investigate immediately.
The Express again contacted Mendez in February. No response was received.
The Express also contacted corporation chairman Jack for a response. He told the Express via e-mail that the matter would be dealt with.
WASA was also contacted for a response. WASA stated that it was aware of the leaks but cited “unfortunate delays” in reparations.
“We are aware of the leak identified, but there were some unfortunate delays in addressing this leak before. However, it will be repaired on or before Friday, February 18, 2022,” said a representative last week.
Do you have a story to tell or an issue in need of redress? Send information to khamarie.rodriguez@trinidadexpress.com