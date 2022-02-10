Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh personally called Katherine Akum Lum on Tuesday and assured that he would do all in his power to ensure she can undergo corrective surgery in the United States this month.
Akum Lum was left bedridden after liquid lye was used in error, instead of distilled water, for a pelvic wash after she underwent a hysterectomy at the St James Medical Complex in June 2019.
Akum Lum is scheduled to depart Trinidad via ambulance on Saturday to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, USA, to undergo surgery on February 17.
Payment to the air ambulance must be made by noon tomorrow to facilitate the trip.
The North-West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) said this week it is working on getting the funds to Akum Lum.
Speaking at the Health Ministry’s news conference yesterday, Deyalsingh said he reached out to Akum Lum.
He also said he had conversations with the NWRHA’s attorney and requested that NWRHA chief executive officer Salisha Baksh provide him with as much information as possible.
Deyalsingh said he was personally affected by Akum Lum’s plight.
“That particular incident is very, very distressing to me, personally. And I did reach out to her last night to give her the assurance that as Minister of Health, once I learnt about it this week. I wish we could turn back the clock but we can’t. It has disturbed me very, very deeply,” Deyalsingh said.
“I pushed, even though it was done and dusted, the NWRHA to make all resources available so that she can leave the country on Saturday, I think is the scheduled date of departure. The wire transfers have already been done, I think close to a half-million dollars have already been paid out, but that would not compensate her. It is very, very disturbing.”
Some $450,000 was made in interim payments to Akum Lum by the RHA over the past two years, but this money has been exhausted as it covered her medical and living expenses, as well as health reports and care for her son.
The NWRHA has to provide the US dollars to the hospital in the United States and the air ambulance.
Deyalsingh said the incident is regrettable.
An internal report by the NWRHA found the hospital was culpable for the incident.
“As a human being, as a son, if that were my mother, I would be distressed.
But in speaking to lawyers representing the (NWRHA), I can’t say much more, but just to say it’s a very, very regrettable incident. We will do everything possible now to support her in her recovery. That is as much as I can say, as authorised by the lawyers...it is before the courts so I have been cautioned not to say too much,” he said.
Akum Lum grateful
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Akum Lum said Deyalsingh’s call and the overwhelming outpouring of love and support from many, in particular women in the country, brought her great joy.
“I was really happy when I got the call from the minister. I was elated; I said to myself, ‘Thank you, God’. The support I got since my issue has been in the public domain has been tremendous,” she said.
Akum Lum said the minister assured that he would do all in his power to help her get the surgery done.
She said Deyalsingh expressed how sorry he was over what happened to her and spoke from a place of compassion.
Akum Lum said his call, the unwavering support of her attorney, former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, the help of the media and the support from Trinidad and Tobago has given her hope for better days ahead after two and a half years of living a nightmare.
Akum Lum, who is Christian, said she was touched that women of different religious backgrounds prayed for her, including a Hindu women’s group who did a puja and fasted for her.
“I thank Trinidad and Tobago for so much love, so much prayers, from the bottom of my heart,” she said.
Above all, she is grateful to God for answering her prayers, she said.
Her recovery is now in the hands of God, she said, noting the foreign doctors have indicated they have never before encountered such a case.
She said her son, now 12 years old, is fearful that when she goes, she will not return.
He became her primary caregiver at nine years old following the incident.
“He is petrified that I have to go and do surgery again. He thinks he will lose me. After surgery in 2019, I went from being a mom who would take him on outings for ice cream, who would cook for him, to a mother in pampers. It was heartbreaking and he is psychologically affected by everything. It breaks my heart, but I feel God will bring me back to him,” Akum Lum said.
She said her son and her attorneys are her heroes.
Akum Lum said the surgery she has to undergo is a risky one, but she remains in reverent prayer that it will be successful.
—reporting by Kim Boodram